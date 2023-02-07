NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

That was quick

Last week I previewed the potential for some quarterback movement to once again dominant the offseason landscape and it didn't take long for the first domino to fall. Tom Brady's retirement, exactly a year following his first announcement, seems more final this time around and therefore removes one of the top names from the potential list of available passers.

That leaves Aaron Rodgers alone atop any such list, and rumors persist that his departure from Green Bay seems far more likely than a year ago when nothing of any substance ever materialized. Rodgers joked after appearing in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am that he heard a lot of calls from fans of various teams, citing the Raiders as being the most vocal. The Packers appear anxious to move on to Jordan Love, and would like to send Rodgers to the AFC, which would be bad news for the Patriots as it could potentially add another obstacle to overcome on the playoff road. The Jets and Raiders would be two likely destinations for the four-time MVP, but there will be other suitors as well.