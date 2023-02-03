A Position-by-Position Rundown of Patriots Fits at the Senior Bowl

OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee (projection: second round) - If Jones wasn't in Mobile, Wright might be the biggest offensive lineman at the event. The Tennessee product is 6-5, 342 pounds and has arguably the heaviest hands of any tackle in this class. His punches stun pass rushers into wide rush paths, and Wright's grip strength takes over in the run game. However, we did notice some issues for Wright in pass protection drills with redirecting to speed rushers. Once he gets his hands on you, it's over, but his footwork and balance in his pass sets need some work.

OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland (projection: day two) - Duncan is another well-built tackle with above-average physical tools. He jumps out of his stance, moving well on his lateral slides and in the running game. His hand technique is one improvement that came up in Mobile. Duncan needs to improve his punch accuracy, timing, and overall technique to reach his ceiling. The big picture is impressive, but the little details need seasoning. He gets beat too often because he misses with his hands and lunges to recover.

T/G Cody Mauch, NDSU (projection: day two) - What a fun player and my podcast co-host Alex Barth always says I hate fun. Mauch is fun. The NFL views Mauch as an interior player, repping him mainly at both guard spots and giving him some looks at center. He's explosive, tenacious, and a flat-out bully. Although his intensity stands out, Mauch's initial explosiveness out of his stance is truly excellent. He reminds me a little of Cole Strange in that regard. Unfortunately, he's probably transitioning inside where the Pats don't currently need him. But we needed to give him some love because Mauch is freaking awesome.

OT Blake Freeland, BYU (projection: rounds 3-4) - I have some concerns about Freeland's game. He's an athletic, long tackle prospect with the foot speed for the position. But Freeland is a high-cut player who struggles consistently with his pad level, leading to reps where he's lunging at the waist and failing to leverage blocks. He's not overly flexible at the hips and knees to carry his height (6-7). There's probably a Nate Solder or Brian O'Neill (Vikings) comparison here. Still, in deep tackle class, I'd prefer other players.

T/G Warren McClendon, Georgia (projection: day three) - Like Mauch, McClendon will likely move inside but started every game for the national champs at right tackle last season. McClendon has limited range and agility to stay outside at the next level and is built more like a guard. But he had some of the best run-blocking tape of any tackle in Mobile. He generates easy movement at the line of scrimmage, combo blocks with great timing, and those traits could make him a fit at right tackle in New England. The Pats like that skill set on the right side.

Honorable mentions for IOLs: O'Cyrus Torrene (Florida), John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota), Emil Ekiyor (Alabama), Olusegun Oluwatimi (Michigan), McClendon Curtis (Chattanooga)

Wide Receivers