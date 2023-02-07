Bill Belichick appears on Tom Brady's "Let's Go" SiriusXM podcast

Official website of the New England Patriots

Feb 07, 2023
Mike Dussault

belichick-brady-ds-wm
Photo by David Silverman

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was part of an all-star cast that joined the SiriusXM podcast “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" on Monday evening, the show's first episode since Brady announced his retirement last week.

"The greatest player, the greatest career," Belichick said. "A great, great person. It was such an opportunity and an honor for me to coach Tom. I guess it's gotta end at some point. But it's the greatest one ever. So, congratulations, Tom."

Brady's parents, as well as former teammate Rob Gronkowski and former rivals Peyton Manning and Patrick Mahomes were among the other guests to join the program, but Belichick's appearance took top billing as the coach and quarterback shared their appreciation for each other as well as insight into what made their relationship work.

"For me, there's nobody I'd rather be associated with," said Brady. "From my standpoint, I think it's always such a stupid conversation to say, 'Brady vs. Belichick' because, in my mind, that's not what a partnership is about. Coach couldn't play quarterback and I couldn't coach. In my view, people were always trying to pull us apart. I don't think we ever felt like that with each other. We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction."

"I learned so much from Tom because, as you know, I never played quarterback and I never saw the game through the quarterback's eyes," Belichick said. "I saw it through a coach's eyes. And what Tom would tell me that he saw and how he saw it, it was incredible how during the game, he'd come off and I'd say, 'What happened on that play?' And he'd go through eight things that happened: tackle flash in front of me; this guy slipped; I saw the linebacker drop wide; safety was a little deeper than I thought he would be; and then this guy stepped in front and I kind of put it a little bit behind him because I saw this other guy closing. And then you'd go back and look at the film, and every one of those things happened in the exact sequence that he explained it to you on the field. I'm like, 'This guy sees everything.'"

Photos: The Best of Tom Brady's 20-Year Career with the Patriots

View some of the best images of Tom Brady throughout his illustrious career with the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens, NFL AFC Championship game January 24, 2012.
1 / 49

New England Patriots vs Baltimore Ravens, NFL AFC Championship game January 24, 2012.

KEITH NORDSTROM/KEITH NORDSTROM
New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) celebrates his 18 yard reception good for a touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the NFL week 6 regular season football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct 12, 2014 in Orchard Park, NY. The Patriots won the game 37-22.
2 / 49

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon LaFell (19) celebrates his 18 yard reception good for a touchdown with quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the NFL week 6 regular season football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Oct 12, 2014 in Orchard Park, NY. The Patriots won the game 37-22.

Photo by Jim Mahoney
10-watermarked
3 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
11-watermarked
4 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
12-watermarked
5 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles preseason game, August 9, 2013.
6 / 49

New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles preseason game, August 9, 2013.

Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
14-watermarked
7 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
15-watermarked
8 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
16-watermarked
9 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: MVP Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas.
10 / 49

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 1: MVP Tom Brady of the New England Patriots celebrates after defeating the Carolina Panthers 32-29 in Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium on February 1, 2004 in Houston, Texas.

Photo by David Silverman/2004 Getty Images
18-watermarked
11 / 49
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots/Eric J. Adler
19-watermarked
12 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
2-watermarked
13 / 49
Photo by Eric J. Adler
20-watermarked
14 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
21-watermarked
15 / 49
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/Keith Nordstrom
23-watermarked
16 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
24-watermarked
17 / 49
Photo by Eric J. Adler
25-watermarked
18 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
26-watermarked
19 / 49
Photo by Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots/Eric J. Adler
27-watermarked
20 / 49
29-watermarked
21 / 49
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/KEITH NORDSTROM
3-watermarked
22 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
30-watermarked
23 / 49
Photo by David Silverman/New England Patriots
31-watermarked
24 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
32-watermarked
25 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
33-watermarked
26 / 49
Photo by Keith Nordstrom/Keith Nordstrom
34-watermarked
27 / 49
Photo by Eric J. Adler
35-watermarked
28 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
36-watermarked
29 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
37-watermarked
30 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
38-watermarked
31 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
39-watermarked
32 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
4-watermarked
33 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
40-watermarked
34 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
41-watermarked
35 / 49
Photo by Keith Nordstrom
42-watermarked
36 / 49
Photo by Eric J. Adler
43-watermarked
37 / 49
Photo by David Silverman/KEITH NORDSTROM
45-watermarked
38 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
46-watermarked
39 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
47-watermarked
40 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
48-watermarked
41 / 49
49-watermarked
42 / 49
Photo by Eric J. Adler/Eric J. Adler
5-watermarked
43 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
50-watermarked
44 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
6-watermarked
45 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
7-watermarked
46 / 49
9-watermarked
47 / 49
8-watermarked
48 / 49
Photo by David Silverman
44-watermarked
49 / 49
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Brady and Belichick's 20-year relationship has remained a popular topic since the two parted ways just over three years ago with 2021's matchup between the Patriots and Buccaneers serving as a post-dynasty highlight. Now, with Brady finally hanging them up, it appears both coach and quarterback have the proper perspective on what they accomplished together and an appreciation for how special it was.

Belichick's surprise appearance on the podcast was a nice way to kick off the next chapter for both of them.

"I think that's one thing I appreciate about Coach Belichick in life: He's not afraid to have a hard conversation," Brady said. "We didn't always agree, but we always respected each other. I know he respected me for the job that I did and I certainly did the same. I think even when you go away from each other, you respect each other probably that much more. I certainly did because I realized the commitment he was trying to make to get our team to win."

Related Content

