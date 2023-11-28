NFL Notes: For better or worse, it's Zappe time

After 11 games it's pretty clear that Bill Belichick doesn't have any great options when it comes to quarterback. But after 11 games it's also apparent that the coach needs to pick one and live the consequences.

Last week's bizarre "I told everyone to be ready to go" approach clearly didn't work as neither Mac Jones (two interceptions) nor Bailey Zappe (one) looked prepared when they took the field against the Giants in another mind-numbing loss. Belichick has told us in the past that there aren't enough reps during the week to adequately prepare two quarterbacks to start, yet multiple reports told us that's exactly what he tried to do.

It didn't work, and now it's time to make a change. Zappe deserves the full week to prepare as the starter and the rest of the offense deserves the chance to work with him as well. No half-hearted attempts at disguising the intentions and no ambiguity when it comes to the plan.

Name the starter and prepare as best as you can to make it work.

Obviously, there is no ideal situation when you're 2-9. The team has been playing out the string for a while at this point, and Sunday's loss to a Giants team that has been racked with injuries – including to their top two quarterbacks – was the latest proof of that. The offense continues to sputter regardless of which quarterback is at the helm, but we haven't seen what it looks like with Zappe operating the attack for a full game with a full week to prepare.

With Jones, it hasn't been anywhere near good enough. NFL teams enter Week 13 with a 50-2 record when allowing 10 or fewer points. The Patriots represent both losses, and they came in each of the past two games. Jones continues to make the same kinds of mistakes each week, throwing off his back foot and into coverage while failing to muster any consistent production. His confidence appears to be gone, and Zappe deserves a shot.

There's a bigger picture element here when it comes to how the position has been handled, with the musical chairs approach to the backup spot and the reluctance to start someone other than Jones. But that's a story for a different day, one that will come soon enough when draft positions are set and the Patriots will have decisions to make about the position at that time.

But until then there are six games to play, and those games should be used to find out as much as possible about as many players as possible. Forget whether or not Zappe is a viable long-term answer as a starter. How about finding out if he can be a suitable backup, one who could be relied upon should he be thrust into action? Inserting him into blowouts or worse for a two-minute drill with the game on the line isn't the best way to make any determinations. Let him play and figure it out from there.

If the interceptions continue, then it's possible the Patriots will be in the market for multiple quarterbacks come the offseason. But running it back each week with Jones while waiting for something to change seems like the worst possible course of action at this point.

The entire season has been riddled with arguments wondering if the problems are on Jones or with everything else around him. The pass protection has been spotty, the receivers don't create a ton of separation or big plays and Jones has been mistake prone. Playing Zappe at least provides the chance to see if young receivers like Demario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Tyquan Thornton can be more productive with a different quarterback.

If it all looks the same, as it did for the most part during the first and second halves on Sunday, then nothing ventured nothing lost. But if there's any kind of consistent uptick in production, then maybe that would be an indication that the potential for improvement exists.