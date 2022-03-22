NFL Notes: AFC arms race will impact fight for playoffs

There has been no shortage of excitement during the first week of the offseason, and nowhere has that been more evident than in the AFC. Several teams have dramatically improved their rosters, creating a buzz around the NFL not seen in quite some time.

While free agency often results in high-profile signings and big-money deals, this year has been a little different. Not only are the contracts eye-popping but they are going to some of the game's biggest stars that aren't usually candidates to change teams.

The aftermath is an arms race in the AFC with everyone trying to keep up. That includes the Patriots, whose slow start to free agency included mostly retaining some veteran players. Elsewhere the firepower changing teams is creating an atmosphere not seen in the league … perhaps ever.

No fewer than three of the game's best players – Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson, Davante Adams – have changed teams. Rarely do players of that stature move around let alone three in one week. For fans it's been a wild ride to monitor with the landscape in the conference – especially the AFC West – changing by the hour.

For the rest of the teams, though, it has created some urgency. By adding Wilson as well as pass rusher Randy Gregory, the Broncos have propelled themselves into playoff contention.

The Raiders, who earned a wild card spot a year ago, enhanced their roster with the addition of Adams in a stunning trade with the Packers, as well as pass rusher Chandler Jones in free agency.

And the most surprising move off all came last when Cleveland came out of nowhere to secure the services of Watson, paying a hefty price to do so but also injecting themselves into the playoff picture.

Games aren't won in March and they are certainly not won on paper. But it's tough to view these moves without believing those three teams – especially Cleveland and Denver – have improved significantly with the arrival of two great quarterbacks to the mix.

That puts more pressure on teams like Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Miami, Indy and the Patriots, who were already trying to catch the likes of Buffalo, Kansas City and Cincinnati, to keep up. The AFC could feature a vicious playoff battle in 2022 with (in no particular order) Buffalo, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Tennessee, Denver, Las Vegas, Baltimore and Los Angeles looking poised to fight it out.

The Patriots are still a work in progress as Bill Belichick tinkers with his roster and plenty of moves could still be coming, but at this stage they appear to be in a group with the Steelers, Colts and perhaps the Dolphins in that next tier.