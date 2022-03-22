Patriots Mailbag: Reactions to the start of free agency

The trade of Shaq Mason didn't really surprise me, what we got in exchange for a top-five player at his position did. Was this more about getting rid of salary? David Phillips

Why are we in the business of trading away good players! I know it was a "cap saving move," but did they even approach Mason about a restructure? Sure, it takes two to tango, but you media guys say there are always ways to work around cap space. That leads to the conclusion that either Shaq or [Bill] Belichick was not convinced or interested in his future with the Patriots. And is a fifth-round draft pick seriously the best we could get for a top 10 guard? I'm disappointed here. I really liked having homegrown good players. It says you're doing something right. Now there goes another one. TD Mike

Why did the Patriots dump one of their best players for a fifth-round draft pick? I don't see this making any sense! Was his salary such a problem? Very confused and frustrated! Don Ludwig

How is it that the Patriots were only able to get a fifth-round pick for Shaq Mason? He's a very highly rated guard, with two years left on his contract at a reasonable salary. I get that perhaps they saw a trade as important to make cap space, but it seems to me they should have been able to get a better return. Is there just no market for starting guards? Kevin Pilz

These and many other similar reactions we've received in our inbox since the Mason trade are not unlike those we got when the Patriots sent QB Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco for a second-round pick: confusion, frustration, and, in some cases, sheer anger. It's understandable from a fan's point of view, but since none of us can be in the room when such deals are made, we are only left to speculate.

Historically, the Patriots under Belichick were the ones who usually got the perceived better end of trades. Looking back, it seems to me that this was because New England was typically operating from a position of strength. The Patriots didn't necessarily need to make a trade as much as the club with whom they wound up doing business. Now, perhaps, the shoe could be on the other foot. In the specific instance of the Mason deal to Tampa, we don't know exactly what the Patriots were asking for in return – it certainly could have been more than just a fifth-round draft pick – but their cost-benefit analysis may have told them that it was more important for them to clear the cap space than to haggle for a higher return on the transaction.

It's also possible that the front office felt it might be easier to replace an offensive lineman, even a quality one, and thus the ability to give themselves some breathing room under the cap took precedence over demanding a higher pick of multiple picks.

It's interesting to note that what the Patriots received was a fifth-rounder, as they previously didn't have one in this upcoming draft. Belichick usually doesn't like to go through an entire round without at least one selection, so, it's conceivable that a fifth-round choice was, in fact, exactly what New England wanted all along. Again, without first-hand knowledge of the negotiations, any analysis by those of us not directly involved is little more than conjecture. But hopefully this gives all of you a bit of context and maybe some peace of mind. Erik Scalavino

Greetings from Germany. After the embarrassing loss to the Bills [in the Wild Card Playoff Round], I was at least optimistic regarding our offense. But since the game, we lost our Offensive Coordinator with no apparent heir in sight that would help Mac Jones to keep progressing. Furthermore, as it stands now, we lost half of our starting offensive line from last year (the trade of Shaq Mason for a fifth-round pick really stings). I know there is still the draft and possible trades, but right now I see Mac Jones really struggling and running for this life. Is it me being pessimistic or is there reason to worry? Philippe Hackfort

Concerning both the draft and free agency, I keep hearing our needs are CB, LB, WR, and DT. I agree these are needs, but what about OL? Badax Michaud

"Worry" might be a strong word, but I certainly share both of your obvious concerns about the offensive line. The Patriots rarely go a draft without taking at least one offensive lineman, so, it wouldn't stun me at all if that's now a position the team targets higher up than they otherwise might have.