NFL Notes: Mac Jones, offense answer the call

With one drive the Patriots and Mac Jones were able to erase a fair amount of negative aspects surrounding the team over the past three years. Now it will be up to Jones & Co. to build off that momentum.

When New England took over at its own 25 with 1:58 to go trailing Buffalo 25-22, Jones and the offense had an opportunity to change, at least partially, some of the zeroes that had occupied win columns in a couple of different places. Heading into that drive the Patriots had been 0-14 (0-15 counting a loss at Green Bay that Jones missed due to injury) when allowing the opponent to score 25 or more points in a game during Jones' tenure, and he hadn't mounted a game-winning touchdown drive in the fourth quarter of any game.

Eight plays and 75 yards later, the Patriots changed that narrative – at least for one day. Jones effectively distributed the ball quickly and allowed his playmakers to do the rest, marching the offense into scoring position in the waning seconds. He was poised throughout, and he came up huge on the third-and-8 throw across the middle to Hunter Henry that moved the ball to the Bills 25 and put the Patriots comfortably in field goal range. From there he smartly chipped away at the Bills defense until the ball sat at the 1, and two plays later he found Mike Gesicki under the goal posts for the game-winning touchdown.

"The two big ones were the pass to [Rhamondre] Stevenson and the great run that changed the field position, totally changed the whole dynamic of the drive," Bill Belichick said the following day. "And, the third-and-long conversion to Hunter, which then put us into field goal range and gave us an opportunity to try to win the game with a touchdown as opposed to just kicking a field goal to extend it.

"Mac did a good job, but the receivers, the protection, it was all part of it. It was good team offensive execution at the time we needed it the most."

Offensive execution, particularly late in close games, had been severely lacking prior to Sunday's comeback. When trailing by a score in the second half this season, Jones hadn't been able to mount a single scoring drive in 13 attempts. Against the Bills he not only led the winning touchdown march, but also fashioned another almost as impressive earlier in the fourth quarter when he capped a 66-yard march with a 4-yard TD to Kendrick Bourne to give the Patriots a two-score lead at 22-10.

It was the kind of offensive production the Patriots have lacked for the better part of the Jones era, particularly in close games. Bill Parcells used to use the phrase "demonstrated ability" when describing his team's potential. In other words, once his team performed in a certain way, it now had belief that the success could be repeated.

That will be the task that Jones and the offense now face moving forward. Can Bill O'Brien continue to manufacture ways to get speed on the field consistently, as he did against Buffalo in the form of Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton and Jalen Reagor? That trio didn't play a ton – Thornton saw just three snaps – but the different looks early helped jumpstart the lifeless attack and eventually New England forged a 10-0 lead. The post-Tom Brady Patriots need to play from in front, and O'Brien's creativity allowed that to happen.

Douglas in particular seemed to benefit from the change in approach, one that saw DeVante Parker go from a full-time player to a part-time role on Sunday with just 35 snaps (58 percent). Getting the ball in the hands of Douglas and Bourne gave the Bills problems as their secondary consistently had trouble making tackles in the open field.