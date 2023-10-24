Unfiltered Mailbag: How should the Patriots treat the trade deadline?

I watch all the Pats games as I have for years and years. After every game, all the press attack Mac Jones for bad play. Mac didn't allow Dallas and NO to score 30 plus points, I believe that was the defense. Also, there are many other QBs in the league that had poorer performances than Mac. I know that it is very hard to throw the ball from the seat of one's pants or be responsible for an interception that is deflected by your own receiver. Why are you guys always dumping on Mac? That in itself has to be demoralizing for him. Why can't you all back off and be more supportive.

John Maybrey

Well, for starters it's not our job to be cheerleaders for Jones or anyone else for that matter. When the team plays well it's our job to analyze it and explain why. When it plays poorly, well, it's our job to do the same thing. He played very well in the win over Buffalo and that's what we analyzed. Jones played poorly in both the Dallas and New Orleans games, especially the former. It's a big part of the reason Bill Belichick removed him from both games. And although the defense did not play great in either of those games, the offense directly allowed three touchdowns (two against Dallas, one against New Orleans) so saying they allowed 30-plus points is factually incorrect. I understand that fans want Jones to succeed and honestly when that happens it makes our jobs much easier, like Buffalo. But when it doesn't we can't just pretend that it did. Jones has dealt with a lot of problems on offense and some of them aren't his fault, but he's also not played very well for the most part.

With the success that Georgia players tend to have in the NFL, why do you think Bill Belichick tends to avoid drafting them? The Pats have had some very productive Dawgs, yet lately they seem to get passed over come draft day. Do you envision a scenario in which BB hands over the GM duties?

Joe Johnson

I'm not sure why there would an assumption that Belichick is not interested in players from Georgia. He's drafted several players from there over the years, and in 2018 he took a pair of Dawgs in the first round in Isaiah Wynn and Sony Michel. He also took Malcolm Mitchell in the third round in 2016 and his starting center, David Andrews, is also a Georgia product. I don't think there is any validity to the assertion that he passes over Georgia players on draft day. I'm sure he's had the opportunity to take more in recent drafts and hasn't, but I can assure you that isn't due to some aversion to their players. As for taking away the general manager duties, I think the more realistic option is all or nothing. Asking him to suddenly step aside and take orders from someone else seems like a dysfunctional approach. If you want him to stay and coach the team my guess is he will need to continue to be in charge of the personnel.

Is the team playing poorly this year to get top draft choices for next year's draft? It now seems obvious to me that coach Bill Belichick had been riding on Tom Brady's coattails all those years. Clearly, we need to get another top-notch quarterback. Signing someone fresh out of college would most likely be better than what we presently have. Preferably someone with more confidence would be great.

Dan Nadeau

I don't think the team's poor start has been intentional in any way. Belichick is 71 years old and I don't think he'd want to completely start over at this stage of his career. There have been mistakes made in terms of building the roster and actually on the field in terms of strategy, but I don't feel any of the losing has been part of a concerted effort to grab a high draft pick. Now, if the Patriots wind up in that situation at the end of the season, I would definitely want to draft a young quarterback and see what's available.

First, does Matt Patricia get a little pass for last year at this point? He wasn't the perfect answer but also maybe not as incompetent as advertised? Also, I really hate the Brady vs. Belichick argument and the conversation that the Patriot Way no longer works. They both were great for each other (neither was the GOAT in 2001) but here is what I think is what made it work. Belichick is a great coach, Brady was a great QB but more importantly he was a great on the field leader who held his teammates accountable and has the ability to do so. I really think that is what is missing. Belichick and O'Brien have not forgotten how to coach but what is missing is a player who completely buys in and holds everyone accountable and that is why we do not have the attention to detail that is needed for excellence. The last two years of Brady's tenure when Brady and Gronk were not fully bought in, we're not so good either. Thoughts?

Eric Shorey

Well, if Brady and Gronk weren't fully bought in during their last two seasons together then I wish today's team would try the same approach. Their final two seasons were 2017 and 2018. The Patriots went to the Super Bowl in both seasons, losing 41-33 to the Eagles in the first and beating the Rams 13-3 in the second. Even in Brady's final year, without Gronk, who had retired, the Patriots went 12-4 before losing in the first round of the playoffs. I feel your description of the success grossly undersells Brady's contributions to the winning. You make it sound like any quarterback with good leadership skills could have enjoyed that kind of career. That's not the case. As tremendous as Belichick is as a coach, it took a lot more than leadership from Brady to put the team over the top and win six titles. Both were excellent and both were instrumental to the winning, but Brady was much more important than you made him out to be.

With the recent injury to Jimmy Garoppolo do you see the Raiders making a trade for Mac Jones? He seems to be at his best with Josh McDaniels and feels like his time in New England is over. If so what trade value would he have?

Steven McLeod