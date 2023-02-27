NFL Notes: Teams Combine draft and free agent work in Indy

Devin McCourty appeared on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" alongside brother Jason on Monday and offered a strong backing of Mac Jones. Asked to give his views on Jones' future, McCourty did not mince words.

"I think it speaks volumes that he's a captain in that locker room in only his second year and really kind of was a captain the year before as a rookie leading those guys, so I'm excited for Mac. I think sky's the limit," McCourty said. "I think he's the future of New England. Any doubts, I think you're wrong if you don't think that. I think he's the future. He's in that building right now, doing different things, working with guys, talking to guys, that's what he wants."

McCourty was just getting started.

"What I'll say about Mac is the Combine is sponsored by No Bull this year. Mac is no bull," he said. "They know the future is Mac Jones. And I'm excited for this guy this year because now you get Billy O’Brien coming in as an offensive coordinator. Great success, has done well everywhere he's been offensively. He gets to come in and now work with Mac. He's going to have stability around him. I think the team is going to go get another guy to be a receiver in that offense. Hopefully bring my guy Jakobi Meyers back and be a part of it.

"I think Mac has all the intangibles and the things that you want in a quarterback. He's only in his second year going into his third year, third offensive coordinator. Hopefully Billy O is there for awhile and I think you'll see the true growth."

Speaking of D-Mac …

Matthew Slater stopped by last week to discuss his decision to return to the Patriots for a 16th NFL season. After speaking on his thought process, Slater was asked if he had been in touch with his close friend McCourty, who is set to become a free agent and is currently mulling retirement.

"You know I'm talking to Devin. As soon as I decided to sign he was one of the first people I texted," Slater said. "I told him, 'Don't have me do this by myself.' I'm going to make no bones about it, I would much rather play with him another year and hopefully write a better chapter for ourselves as we close this thing out. But he has to make his own decision and I support it either way."