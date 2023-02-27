Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Feb 23 - 03:00 PM | Tue Feb 28 - 11:55 AM

Ten Patriots-Related Storylines to Watch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Potential first-round Patriots fits on display at Scouting Combine

NFL Notes: Teams Combine draft and free agent work in Indy

Devin McCourty talks retirement, Mac Jones & more on GMFB: 'It's hard to see myself playing in another uniform'

2023 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

On This Day: Fans recall setting season ticket sales record in snowstorm after Krafts purchased Patriots

Patriots Cheerleader speaks at UConn's Annual Black Women in STEM Brunch

Slater's impact reaches well beyond the field

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: First-Round Cornerback Targets to Keep an Eye on for the Patriots at the Combine

Dussault's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Offensive reinforcements arrive in numbers

Patriots Mailbag: Pre-Combine needs and rankings, balancing free agency and the draft

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Fits for the Patriots at Offensive Tackle Heading Into the Combine

Patriots Announce that Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater will Return this Season

Robert Kraft surprises Jacob Smith and his family during visit to Gillette Stadium

Lazar's NFL Draft Rankings: Best Wide Receiver Fits for the Patriots Heading into the Combine

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Open Auditions

5 Burning Patriots offseason questions

Patriots Mailbag: Bill O'Brien's impact, best use of cap space and finding help up front

NFL Notes: Teams Combine draft and free agent work in Indy

With all 32 teams convening in Indianapolis this week, the Combine provides opportunities for much more than evaluating college prospects.

Feb 27, 2023 at 12:00 PM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

NFL Notes (1) copy3

The NFL Combine kicks off this week in Indianapolis and as always there will be plenty of Patriots-related storylines to follow. In terms of items concerning incoming college prospects, Evan Lazar provided a comprehensive look at some things that will surely be worth monitoring.

Rather than focusing on the newcomers, we'll instead attack it from the veteran point of view. The Combine is about much more than gauging the ability of 300-plus college athletes. It's a time when the entire league convenes, including agents and general managers, and offers a chance for the parameters of deals to get done, whether those involve trades, free agents or retaining personnel.

For the Patriots there are several league-wide developments worth monitoring. Usually that starts with the team's own crop of pending free agents, a list headed by Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones. The new league year is set to kick of March 15, and the legal tampering period opens March 13. That means the best chance to retain free agents would involve getting a deal done prior to the opening of the negotiating period, when players can receive offers and have a better understanding of exactly what awaits.

For Meyers, who is represented by Drew Rosenhaus, it would be hard to imagine a deal getting done at the Combine. Although Rosenhaus and Bill Belichick have enjoyed a strong relationship in the past, it would be surprising to see Meyers re-sign so close to being able to hit free agency.

Assuming he waits, Meyers is almost certain to enjoy a robust market. He is considered by experts to be the best free agent receiver available and projections have him garnering in the neighborhood of $15 million per year. Many hear a figure like that and immediately back away, claiming that price tag is too high.

But Meyers' production over the last three seasons certainly warrants that type of deal, and he has emerged unquestionably as Mac Jones' favorite target. In four seasons Meyers has 235 receptions for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns. He's coming off back-to-back 800-yard seasons and has developed into a durable and reliable receiver for an offense that hasn't had a lot of options during his time with the team.

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16).
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16).

Related Links

I would be in favor of retaining Meyers, even if the number creeps above the $15 million annual mark. The salary cap continues to rise significantly each year as the league continues to prosper, and totals that may have caused teams to balk in the past are viewed differently with the changing economics.

Wide receivers are no longer viewed as luxuries in today's offense-dominant game and the price tag for talent at all positions is rising. There has been a lot of talk about wideouts in particular benefitting from those increases with megadeals for the likes of A.J. Brown and Tyreek Hill receiving a lot of attention.

But the truth is the receiver position isn't alone. In fact, a look at the projected franchise tag numbers shows most positions are similarly rising and most are in the same neighborhood. The tag numbers for linebacker, wide receiver, defensive end, defensive tackle, cornerback and offensive line are all between $18-$21 million. So, wide receiver isn't an outlier, and it's becoming clear that if teams want talent they will have to be willing to pay for it.

Now, there are other options as well but those involve more than just money. If the Patriots hit Indy and broker a deal for a high-end receiver like Cincinnati's Tee Higgins or Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins and decide to let Meyers walk, that would be a different story. The offense needs a dominant force to pressure opposing secondaries, and as productive as Meyers has been he doesn't fit that category. Higgins would be a great option, but he would cost the Patriots plenty in terms of draft capital and would be looking for a huge extension as he is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal. Denver's Jerry Jeudy is another player in that category and as a less-accomplished player than Higgins wouldn't command as much on either end.

Elsewhere, the Patriots figure to be in the market for an offensive tackle and will be looking closely at the prospects. But it's also possible that they could lay the groundwork to acquire a potential free agent (San Francisco's Mike McGlinchey/Atlanta's Kaleb McGary?), which could alter their approach come draft time. It's part of the balancing act of the offseason as teams adjust their draft needs based on the results of free agency, a process that begins this week in Indy.

This kind of speculation is a big reason why the Combine is not just about the college players and provides loads of excitement for the NFL's hot stove season.

D-Mac weighs in.

Devin McCourty appeared on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" alongside brother Jason on Monday and offered a strong backing of Mac Jones. Asked to give his views on Jones' future, McCourty did not mince words.

"I think it speaks volumes that he's a captain in that locker room in only his second year and really kind of was a captain the year before as a rookie leading those guys, so I'm excited for Mac. I think sky's the limit," McCourty said. "I think he's the future of New England. Any doubts, I think you're wrong if you don't think that. I think he's the future. He's in that building right now, doing different things, working with guys, talking to guys, that's what he wants."

McCourty was just getting started.

"What I'll say about Mac is the Combine is sponsored by No Bull this year. Mac is no bull," he said. "They know the future is Mac Jones. And I'm excited for this guy this year because now you get Billy O’Brien coming in as an offensive coordinator. Great success, has done well everywhere he's been offensively. He gets to come in and now work with Mac. He's going to have stability around him. I think the team is going to go get another guy to be a receiver in that offense. Hopefully bring my guy Jakobi Meyers back and be a part of it.

"I think Mac has all the intangibles and the things that you want in a quarterback. He's only in his second year going into his third year, third offensive coordinator. Hopefully Billy O is there for awhile and I think you'll see the true growth."

Speaking of D-Mac …

Matthew Slater stopped by last week to discuss his decision to return to the Patriots for a 16th NFL season. After speaking on his thought process, Slater was asked if he had been in touch with his close friend McCourty, who is set to become a free agent and is currently mulling retirement.

"You know I'm talking to Devin. As soon as I decided to sign he was one of the first people I texted," Slater said. "I told him, 'Don't have me do this by myself.' I'm going to make no bones about it, I would much rather play with him another year and hopefully write a better chapter for ourselves as we close this thing out. But he has to make his own decision and I support it either way."

McCourty has stated that he will likely make his plans known around the start of the new league year.

Related Content

news

NFL Notes: Mahomes' performance was truly Super

Playing on a bad ankle and trailing by 10, Patrick Mahomes wouldn't let the Chiefs lose.

news

NFL Notes: Ready for awards season

With NFL Honors Night on the horizon it's time to hand out some awards.

news

NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Three of the four NFL finalists featured quarterbacks playing at an MVP level, and the Niners were elite in virtually every other way.

news

NFL Notes: Patriots reportedly get their man

Bill O'Brien is reportedly set to return to Foxborough to take over as offensive coordinator.

news

NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

The Patriots made their intentions for change known last week but how those will manifest themselves remains to be seen.

news

NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

With the Patriots playoff chances now finished, it's time to wait to see what changes will be made.

news

NFL Notes: Signs of hope for the future

The postseason remains in reach but the future looks a bit brighter thanks to key contributions from some youngsters.

news

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After 15 games it's clear the Patriots offense is in need of change.

news

NFL Notes: Pats playoff hopes dealt a blow

Bizarre decisions on the game's final play knock the Patriots out of the playoffs.

news

NFL Notes: Prepping for the Stretch Drive, AFC Playoff Picture

The Patriots squeezed into the final playoff spot with a month to go, but there's a lot of football left to be played.

news

NFL Notes: Pats still searching for answers on offense

The Patriots offense continues to struggle as we hit the stretch drive.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

NFL Notes: Teams Combine draft and free agent work in Indy

Devin McCourty talks retirement, Mac Jones & more on GMFB: 'It's hard to see myself playing in another uniform'

Ten Patriots-Related Storylines to Watch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Potential first-round Patriots fits on display at Scouting Combine

Patriots Cheerleader speaks at UConn's Annual Black Women in STEM Brunch

2023 Combine Primer: Everything You Need to Know

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Devin McCourty on the state of the Patriots, why Mac Jones is still 'The Guy'

Safety Devin McCourty details the state of the New England Patriots and why quarterback Mac Jones is still considered "The Guy".

Building The 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 Shrine Bowl

Go behind the scenes with the Patriots coaching staff when they coached the East West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Patriots All Access: Shrine Bowl Inside Look, Slater on playing in 2023

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we go behind the scenes with the Patriots coaching staff, at the East-West Shrine Bowl in the middle of the College All-Star game season. Plus, Matthew Slater talks about his return to the team, and a Patriots Hall of Famer, and owner Robert Kraft reflects on the retirement of Tom Brady. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Patriots Black History Month Roundtable Featuring Deatrich Wise Jr., Josh Uche, and Andre Tippett

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr., linebacker Josh Uche and hall of famer Andre Tippett talk about Black History Month and what it means to them. Learn about Deatrich Wise Jr.'s passion for history, Josh Uche's black pride and where it comes from and Andre Tippett's upbringing during the Civil Rights movement.

Teaser: Behind-the-Scenes at the Shrine Bowl

Get a sneak peak at the 2023 Shrine Bowl, where the New England coaching staff led elite players from around the country to a spectacular win...in fabulous Las Vegas.

Matthew Slater Returns for his 16th Season

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater speaks about returning for his 16th season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Lazar's Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats Upgrade the Offensive Line With Multiple Selections

The Patriots select their left tackle of the future and address their three biggest needs in this seven-round mock draft.

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

A note on all 68 players who played a snap for the Patriots this season.

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

The National Football League (NFL) today announced there will be two 2023 International Games in Germany next season. The Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots will make their debuts in Germany as designated teams, following the inaugural international game in Munich in 2022.

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising