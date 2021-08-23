Statement from New England Patriots on Cam Newton

Official website of the New England Patriots

Aug 23, 2021 at 10:47 AM
STATEMENT FROM THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

"On Saturday, Cam Newton traveled to a Club-approved medical appointment that required him to leave the New England area. He received daily Covid tests, which were all negative. Due to a misunderstanding about tests conducted away from NFL facilities, and as required by the NFL-NFLPA protocols, Cam will be subject to the five-day entry cadence process before returning to the facility. Cam will continue participating virtually in team activities and return to the club facility on Thursday, August 26."

