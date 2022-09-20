NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Throughout the offseason fans wondered if the Patriots could find a trade partner for Nelson Agholor and his almost $15 million cap hit. For the better part of the summer, he was the Patriots forgotten receiver. Even last week the story at the position was Kendrick Bourne and his strange absence from the game plan in the opener.
Those same fans are now quite happy that Agholor is still in the fold, because on Sunday in Pittsburgh he turned in his best performance as a Patriot.
Agholor came up with the play of the day when he leaped over Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to snare a 44-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones with less than a minute left in the first half to give the Patriots a 10-3 lead at the break. New England led for the remainder of the day in its first victory of 2022.
Jones' pass was slightly underthrown, and floated down too far to the inside, allowing Witherspoon the perfect chance to come away with a momentum-swinging pick. But Agholor recognized the situation and adjusted on the fly. Speaking on the Patriots.com Postgame Show, he modestly said he was just trying to go up and make a play on the ball while reacting to the pass. He did much more than that, "Moss-ing" Witherspoon with an athletic leap over the corner before skipping into the end zone with the impressive touchdown.
Despite all the talk about moving on from Agholor after a disappointing first season in Foxborough, the wideout enjoyed a solid camp. He routinely got open and created separation far more effectively than any other receiver during the summer, even on days when the offense struggled to string together much in the way of positive momentum. He was arguably the offensive MVP during camp and certainly one of the top performers overall.
Still, as the season began there was more excitement about DeVante Parker and the added element the newcomer might bring to the attack. And when Bourne was a non-factor in Miami, playing just two snaps, the conversation suddenly turned to his whereabouts and wails about getting him back into the mix. But Agholor just keeps making plays, and Sunday in Pittsburgh he and the reliable Jakobi Meyers were the difference.
Agholor's quickness allows him to win off the snap, beating press man coverage far more often than any of his teammates. And even when he wasn't particularly open on Sunday, he still managed to snag all six passes that went in his direction, accounting for 110 yards and the aforementioned score. Without his production the Patriots could very well be staring at an 0-2 start to the season. Instead, the team has momentum heading into Sunday's home opener with the Baltimore Ravens.
Agholor and Meyers combined for 22 catches for 288 yards and a touchdown through two games, production that dwarves the rest of the wideouts. In fact, the eight other Patriots to record at least one reception thus far combined for 20 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown.
As much as the offense has struggled even with Agholor, it's hard to imagine where the passing game would be without him thus far.
Speaking of forgotten men …
While Agholor has been a revelation thus far, imagine where San Francisco would be had they parted ways with Jimmy Garoppolo as planned. Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch boldly traded up to select Trey Lance third overall last season, and after a year sitting behind Garoppolo the plan was to turn it over to the kid in Year 2.
Garoppolo was coming off shoulder surgery in the offseason, vastly limiting his trade market as a result. In the end the Niners found no suitable deal and opted to restructure his contract and kept him as Lance's backup. Sure enough, Lance went down with a broken ankle early in the Niners Week 2 matchup with Seattle, and Garoppolo came in and led the team to an easy 27-7 victory. Now, Garoppolo isn't going anywhere and the Niners figure to be in the mix for a Super Bowl run in the thin NFC – provided he can stay healthy.
But beyond the strange circumstances that led Garoppolo back onto the field, what happens next in the Bay Area will be far more captivating. What happens if Garoppolo plays well and San Francisco wins a bunch of games – as has been the case for the most part when he is at the helm?
Lance is a promising young quarterback with an athletic skill set to put pressure on defenses. But he played at FCS level North Dakota State and has a lot to learn about the NFL game. If Garoppolo keeps winning, how can Shanahan and Lynch move on and go back to Lance next season? And even if they change course and decide to stick with Garoppolo, how much would they be willing to pay, and would Garoppolo even be interested in re-signing?
All fascinating subplots to what will be an interesting season in San Francisco.
Wild weekend
Week 2 wasn't kind to defensive coordinators, especially those who were working for teams protecting huge leads. The Browns, Ravens and Raiders all lost despite entering the fourth quarter in complete control of their games. Analytics say that Jets, Dolphins and Cardinals all had a two percent chance of winning, yet all three walked away with victories.
All were brutal losses but Cleveland coughing up a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes was arguably the worst. The Browns led 24-17 and had the ball first-and-10 at the Jets 12 with 2:02 left and the Jets out of timeouts. Nick Chubb raced into the end zone off left tackle to make it 30-17 as the two-minute warning struck with 1:55 to go.
There was some criticism of Chubb for scoring and thus allowing the Jets to frantically mount a comeback rather than taking a knee in bounds. There's an argument to be made for that, but it's hard to fault Chubb for giving his team a two-score lead.
Had Chubb taken a knee it would have been the two-minute warning, and assuming he did so before reaching the 2 it would have been second down. Two knees would have melted 1:20 or so off the clock, setting up fourth down with anywhere between 30-35 seconds remaining. Cleveland could have kicked a field goal for the two-score lead, but Cade York went on to miss a PAT following Chubb's touchdown run so that was no sure thing.
So, Chubb scored the touchdown and then watched his defense implode. Joe Flacco hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard touchdown on a coverage breakdown, then the Jets recovered the onside kick and suddenly the Jets offense was back on the field. Nine plays later Flacco hit rookie Garrett Wilson for the touchdown, Greg Zuerlein hit the extra point and the Jets walked off winners.
The Ravens watched Tua Tagovailoa turn into Dan Marino in the final quarter as he tossed four touchdown passes and the Dolphins erased a 35-14 deficit. Tyreek Hill got behind the Ravens secondary twice for scores of 48 and 60 yards, unforgiveable given the player and the circumstances, and Tagovailoa threw for a career high 469 yards and six touchdowns in all.
The Raiders game was more bad luck than the other two but equally embarrassing. Las Vegas led 23-7 in the fourth quarter but went stagnant on offense. The Cardinals rallied with a pair of touchdowns and converted both two-point conversions, the latter coming with no time on the clock, to force overtime.
The second touchdown was the first example of bad luck as the Raiders appeared to come up with a fourth-down stop, only to have a questionable defensive holding call give Arizona a first down. Kyler Murray was blitzed immediately and scrambled around for several seconds before throwing incomplete in the left corner of the end zone. The flag fell in the right corner, and honestly given the immediacy of the Raiders pass rush that forced Murray out the pocket, it probably shouldn't have been thrown in the first place. The hold was minor in nature with a slight grab of the jersey, but even if it was an infraction it took place after Murray left the pocket, which negates the call.
Still, it took Arizona all four downs to score before A.J. Green barely secured the conversion with a diving catch in the back of the end zone. That came after the Cardinals were called for delay of game, pushing the ball back to the 7 and evidently changing the Raiders decision to apply heavy pressure on Murray. With plenty of time to throw, he eventually hit Green for the tying points.
Then in overtime the Raiders came up with a fourth-down stop thanks to a terrific hit by Duron Harmon to knock the ball away from Marquise Brown, allowing Vegas excellent field position. Derek Carr hit Hunter Renfrow twice, but the receiver fumbled on both. He got away with the first as the Raiders recovered, but the second resulted in Byron Murphy's 60-yard scoop-and-score walk-off touchdown.
Adding to the lunacy of the day, Murphy's touchdown was reviewed for an extended period because he tossed the ball away as he crossed the goal line. If the officials ruled that he did so before breaking the plane – it was impossible to tell based on the replays shown on CBS – it would have been a safety for the Raiders and a Vegas victory. The call stood, however, and Josh McDaniels walked away with his second loss in as many weeks.
The Rams almost made it four collapses as they nearly squandered all of a 31-10 fourth quarter lead but Jalen Ramsey bailed them out with an end zone interception with L.A. leading 31-25. Even then the Rams weren't out of the woods. After watching a punt get blocked for a touchdown moments earlier, Sean McVay took an intentional safety with :13 left to make it 31-27. But Riley Dixon's free kick sailed out of bounds, giving Atlanta one shot from the 50, but L.A.'s defense again saved the day with a sack of Marcus Mariota.
It was quite an afternoon of football with some poor situational play highlighting the day.
Power 5
Another wild week in the NFL and some movement in the Power 5.
- Buffalo (2-0) – The Bills got over their Tennessee kryptonite and posted an impressive Monday night victory.
- Kansas City (2-0) – Speaking of impressive, Patrick Mahomes doesn't seem to miss Tyreek Hill much.
- Tampa Bay (2-0) – New Orleans' defense dominated Tom Brady but it was the Bucs defense that won the game.
- Philadelphia (2-0) – No player has improved more over the past three seasons than Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are legit contenders in the NFC.
- L.A Chargers (1-1) – Justin Herbert stood toe to toe with Mahomes last Thursday night but once again fell short.