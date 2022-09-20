NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Week 2 wasn't kind to defensive coordinators, especially those who were working for teams protecting huge leads. The Browns, Ravens and Raiders all lost despite entering the fourth quarter in complete control of their games. Analytics say that Jets, Dolphins and Cardinals all had a two percent chance of winning, yet all three walked away with victories.

All were brutal losses but Cleveland coughing up a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes was arguably the worst. The Browns led 24-17 and had the ball first-and-10 at the Jets 12 with 2:02 left and the Jets out of timeouts. Nick Chubb raced into the end zone off left tackle to make it 30-17 as the two-minute warning struck with 1:55 to go.

There was some criticism of Chubb for scoring and thus allowing the Jets to frantically mount a comeback rather than taking a knee in bounds. There's an argument to be made for that, but it's hard to fault Chubb for giving his team a two-score lead.

Had Chubb taken a knee it would have been the two-minute warning, and assuming he did so before reaching the 2 it would have been second down. Two knees would have melted 1:20 or so off the clock, setting up fourth down with anywhere between 30-35 seconds remaining. Cleveland could have kicked a field goal for the two-score lead, but Cade York went on to miss a PAT following Chubb's touchdown run so that was no sure thing.

So, Chubb scored the touchdown and then watched his defense implode. Joe Flacco hit Corey Davis for a 66-yard touchdown on a coverage breakdown, then the Jets recovered the onside kick and suddenly the Jets offense was back on the field. Nine plays later Flacco hit rookie Garrett Wilson for the touchdown, Greg Zuerlein hit the extra point and the Jets walked off winners.

The Ravens watched Tua Tagovailoa turn into Dan Marino in the final quarter as he tossed four touchdown passes and the Dolphins erased a 35-14 deficit. Tyreek Hill got behind the Ravens secondary twice for scores of 48 and 60 yards, unforgiveable given the player and the circumstances, and Tagovailoa threw for a career high 469 yards and six touchdowns in all.

The Raiders game was more bad luck than the other two but equally embarrassing. Las Vegas led 23-7 in the fourth quarter but went stagnant on offense. The Cardinals rallied with a pair of touchdowns and converted both two-point conversions, the latter coming with no time on the clock, to force overtime.

The second touchdown was the first example of bad luck as the Raiders appeared to come up with a fourth-down stop, only to have a questionable defensive holding call give Arizona a first down. Kyler Murray was blitzed immediately and scrambled around for several seconds before throwing incomplete in the left corner of the end zone. The flag fell in the right corner, and honestly given the immediacy of the Raiders pass rush that forced Murray out the pocket, it probably shouldn't have been thrown in the first place. The hold was minor in nature with a slight grab of the jersey, but even if it was an infraction it took place after Murray left the pocket, which negates the call.

Still, it took Arizona all four downs to score before A.J. Green barely secured the conversion with a diving catch in the back of the end zone. That came after the Cardinals were called for delay of game, pushing the ball back to the 7 and evidently changing the Raiders decision to apply heavy pressure on Murray. With plenty of time to throw, he eventually hit Green for the tying points.

Then in overtime the Raiders came up with a fourth-down stop thanks to a terrific hit by Duron Harmon to knock the ball away from Marquise Brown, allowing Vegas excellent field position. Derek Carr hit Hunter Renfrow twice, but the receiver fumbled on both. He got away with the first as the Raiders recovered, but the second resulted in Byron Murphy's 60-yard scoop-and-score walk-off touchdown.

Adding to the lunacy of the day, Murphy's touchdown was reviewed for an extended period because he tossed the ball away as he crossed the goal line. If the officials ruled that he did so before breaking the plane – it was impossible to tell based on the replays shown on CBS – it would have been a safety for the Raiders and a Vegas victory. The call stood, however, and Josh McDaniels walked away with his second loss in as many weeks.

The Rams almost made it four collapses as they nearly squandered all of a 31-10 fourth quarter lead but Jalen Ramsey bailed them out with an end zone interception with L.A. leading 31-25. Even then the Rams weren't out of the woods. After watching a punt get blocked for a touchdown moments earlier, Sean McVay took an intentional safety with :13 left to make it 31-27. But Riley Dixon's free kick sailed out of bounds, giving Atlanta one shot from the 50, but L.A.'s defense again saved the day with a sack of Marcus Mariota.