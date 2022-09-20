Mack Wilson breaks down dynamic pass deflection

The Patriots had a new starter on defense this week, as veteran linebacker Mack Wilson made his debut on the opening snap after playing 21 total snaps in Week 1 against Miami. A free-agent offseason addition, Wilson's speed and athleticism have been on display since the offseason, as he's provided a needed jolt on the second level of the defense and given Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo with a new option to help configure their gameplan approaches.

"I really didn't know, just going into this week, I just was working hard, took advantage of my opportunities in practice," said Wilson of getting the starting nod. "When we got to the game, like '30 and eight can start us off,' and that's when I was I was excited, obviously to go out there and kind of put some things together, go out there and try to make plays... and play for my teammates."

Wilson made an immediate impact from his linebacker spot, with a first-quarter deflected pass that was intercepted by teammate Jalen Mills. The takeaway was New England's first of the season and was a needed one that put a stop to a Pittsburgh drive that was picking up momentum as they passed midfield.

Wilson went into detail about the play and how it unfolded from his view.