Mack Wilson embracing "fresh start" with Patriots

The Patriots did not select a linebacker during the 2022 draft, putting an even bigger focus on the position group heading into the summer, with newly acquired Mack Wilson expected to be in the mix to seize a significant role. Though Wilson has been the only new off-the-ball linebacker to join the team thus far this offseason, coming over via a trade for Chase Winovich in mid-March, he won't be the only newish face in the group, as Raekwon McMillan and Cameron McGrone will also add some intrigue.

"It's a blessing to get fresh start, I kind of look at it like a second chance, so I'm approaching it like a pro," said Wilson, meeting the media for the first time since his arrival in New England. "Just coming in with that mindset to work hard and earn everything that I can, build that trust amongst the rest of the guys that built this foundation here last season... just try my best to contribute any way as possible."