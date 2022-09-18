5 Keys from Patriots first win of the 2022 season

Take it away, give it away

The strong start continued on the defensive side of the ball on Pittsburgh's second possession. The Steelers had strung together an eight-play drive and were moving toward midfield when Mitch Trubisky's play-action pass was deflected by Mack Wilson and intercepted by Jalen Mills.

Wilson's ability in coverage has offered some compelling potential this summer. The mobile linebacker was one of the few defensive additions this offseason but showed why the team might've avoided addressing the need in the draft. Wilson started the game as well as his role appears to be expanding in Week 2 and he delivered with the tipped pass.

But the Patriots would give it right back, with Mac Jones getting picked by Minkah Fitzpatrick on the first third down that the offense faced after Mills' takeaway. For the second time in two games, Jones turned the ball over while targeting DeVante Parker downfield. Alex Highsmith delivered a solid QB hit as Jones unloaded the pass, as pressure contributed to the mistake.

The Patriots got back on the takeaway train with a special teams gift as former Patriot Gunner Olszewski's muffed punt was pounced on by Brendan Schooler. They'd cap it off with a Damien Harris touchdown that made the game 17-6.