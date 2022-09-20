Official website of the New England Patriots

NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor

Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Lots of questions about Mac Jones and the offense in this week's mailbag.

Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

Is there a chance that a short passing game might be installed? Pierre Strong and J.J. Taylor could be the receivers for Mac Jones. It would be similar to Tom Brady utilizing Kevin Faulk and Shane Vereen in the past.

James Sawyer

Losing James White to retirement and then Ty Montgomery to a knee injury hurts the options in the short passing game to the running backs, but the vast majority of the Patriots air attack involves short throws. Jakobi Meyers had 13 targets in Pittsburgh and most of those came on underneath throws that allowed the Patriots to move the chains. He opened the game with a pair of shallow crosses in front of the coverage that resulted in first downs. Jones also threw to Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson twice each and the tight ends also were targeted a total of four times, most coming underneath. The production wasn't there for the tight ends but certainly the short passing game is what the Patriots offense is based on. It will be interesting to see of Taylor gets elevated off the practice squad to add a dimension to that, but regardless Jones will always utilize those short throws to get the ball moving.

Paul Perillo

In watching the game against the Dolphins I think the defense made a solid showing and looked pretty decent. Had it not been for the strip sack fumble, the breakdown on that fourth down-play with :18 seconds left in the half and that pass interference interception, this game may have had a whole different outcome with the Patriots leaving Miami with a win. I still am not comfortable with the back end on defense and would really feel much better if the Patriots could somehow add (via trade perhaps?) a shut-down cornerback and possibly another disruptor on the defensive front line. Do you see this as a possibility and foresee any defensive players that might be on the trade block on other teams? Is my assessment way off base here? I am not too concerned with the offense. Everyone is trashing them as average but I am pretty happy with their running backs and am hoping when Tyquan Thornton returns he will get to see some game action. Wouldn't it be great if the Patriots could get another Brian Waters pick up to shore up that offensive line? Not comfortable with injury riddled Trent Brown and I think it's about time to cut bait on Isaiah Wynn. He just cannot stay on the field. Interested in hearing your expert thoughts and assessment.

Robert Simmons

I know this is the explanation that Bill Belichick used after the Dolphins game and I feel he did it do help try to instill some confidence in his team. But in reality it's a very optimistic look at the game. Basically it's like saying if you eliminate all the good plays Miami made and the bad ones the Patriots made the outcome might have been different. That said, I do feel there are some things that need to improve and if that happens we'll be looking at things in a much more positive light. The offensive line had a couple of breakdowns and one of them led to the strip sack. The problems seemed to involve communication errors so there's at least some hope that those can be rectified and the results will improve. In Pittsburgh there weren't any glaring communication issues and therefore the protection improved immensely. As for getting difference-making playmakers at this stage of the season that would seem highly unlikely. Brian Waters was signed as training camp opened after he was released in Kansas City. Not many high-caliber players like Waters are available at that point. Acquiring a shut-down corner during the season would be awfully difficult to do. I agree they could use another corner to improve the secondary because the challenges on the back end will increase when the Patriots start to face more talented quarterbacks. Overall I'm with you 100 percent here, but expecting to improve by trading for stars is tough.

Paul Perillo

Any chance we can retire the all blue high school uniforms?

Chris Randall

The NFL allows teams to change their primary uniforms only once every five years, so it will be at least another two seasons before you can get your wish. I guess it's possible that they stop using the blue on blue look and wear different pants combinations but I don't think there are plans to do that at this time. To be honest, I don't love the color combinations the team has used ever since changing from the base red that was in use from 1960-1993. I always preferred the red, particularly the sets used in the late-1970s, but they don't consult me on these decisions. We will see if the Patriots decide that another change is in order anytime soon.

Paul Perillo

