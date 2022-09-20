Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve?

Any chance we could get Jimmy Garoppolo back from the 49ers? I feel sure he would make a hugely positive impact.

John Yeadon

I don't think there was much of a chance of that happening anyway, but after Trey Lance went down for the season with a broken ankle/fibula I'd say that number dropped to zero percent. Garoppolo will now stay in San Francisco for the rest of the season. But regardless it's clear the Patriots are giving Mac Jones the chance to prove himself as the Patriots starter and I can't see Bill Belichick changing course at this point for somebody else. In my view, Jones will get this season and almost certainly all of next season before the Patriots would think about making a change.

Paul Perillo

This entire offseason, fans and media were asking - what about getting quality QB coaching for the team's key asset - a second year Mac Jones? He is not showing much improvement, if not regressing, and do you wonder if this is going to get addressed this season?

Larry G.

I am definitely one of those who has called for a more experienced offensive coach to run the show for Jones but at this point that ship has sailed. For better or worse in 2022 it will be the combination of Matt Patricia, Joe Judge and Bill Belichick trying to guide Mac Jones through his second season. I found it interesting how much time Belichick spent with Jones on the sideline, and in terms of play calling and game operation I honestly haven't seen many problems through two games. There have been some issues with getting the plays in quickly enough but overall the operation has been OK. It's up to Mac Jones to perform better, and although he didn't play a great game in Pittsburgh I felt he looked more comfortable in the pocket than he did in the opener. If that continues I expect him to improve as a result.

Paul Perillo

We read a lot about Mac Jones' offseason conditioning and I'm wondering to what extent arm strength can be improved upon through strength conditioning and growing mechanics.

Kirk Norris

Jones definitely enjoyed a solid offseason helping to improve his body and gaining some muscle. He also worked on his throwing mechanics and seems to have improved in some of those areas. In terms of arm strength I haven't really noticed much of a change specifically, especially when he's forced to move around and make plays off script at times. He's much better when he can throw on time, step into his throws and let it rip. But I don't think he will ever have what most would consider to be a really strong arm. It has improved, but mostly due to his added experience and comfort as an NFL player, which allows him to better anticipate coverages etc. He's still just in his second season so he should continue to get better with time.

Paul Perillo

I know it has only been two games so far but LE Deatrich Wise has shown bright on the defensive side of the ball. Can you give me your opinion on this and do you know of anything different that he has been doing this preseason that may have helped him sharpen up from previous years and perform at this new and improved level?

Marc Saez

I would agree that Wise has played two solid games thus far and has been more productive against the run than I remember him being in the past. I'd actually go so far as to say he's been the Patriots best player over the first two games. As for reasons for the improvement, I honestly have no idea. I haven't heard him talk about any specific things he's done differently this offseason than he has in the past. Obviously one big factor is that he's been healthy for the most part (he did miss a couple of days very early in training camp) and has been able to take part in all the preseason work. Wise has emerged as a captain this season and thus far his play on the field has been worthy of that honor.