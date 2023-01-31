NFL Notes: Elite QB play remains the secret to success

Weekend Watch

Eagles 31, 49ers 7 – What a shame we never got a chance to watch the two best defenses in football go at it after Purdy went down with an elbow injury early in the first quarter. The Eagles impressed with an opening drive that was greatly aided by a fourth-down conversion to DeVonte Smith that replays showed would have been overturned had Shanahan challenged the call. Smith grabbed Hurts' pass with one hand but lost control as his came to the ground.

Instead of turning it over one downs, Philly was set up for first-and-goal and Miles Sanders scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns shortly thereafter. Then Purdy went down on a strip sack by Haason Reddick, and the Niners had no chance. Shanahan tried to remain competitive by running the ball with Johnson and later when Purdy returned, but the Eagles defense dominated with no passing threat to worry about.

San Francisco's defense fought gamely throughout despite what the scoreboard may suggest. The Eagles finished with only 269 yards of offense, 148 of those coming on the ground, although it certainly appeared as if Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wisely went conservative.

Seven of Hurts' 25 pass attempts (8 of 26 including a sack) and 54 of his 121 passing yards came on the Eagles first drive. When Purdy went down and Johnson came on in relief, Sirianni was content to run the ball knowing San Francisco had little to no way of scoring and simply ran the clock out the rest of the way.

Not the most aesthetically pleasing game but the Eagles are certainly a worthy Super Bowl participant despite the gift.

Chiefs 23, Bengals 20 – I feel the NFL fandom at large was robbed of extra football in this one. The Chiefs and Bengals were ticketed for overtime before Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai was flagged for unnecessary roughness on Mahomes for his push on the sideline. By the letter of the law the call was correct. Ossai's push came after Mahomes was already on the sideline. But asking a player to immediately stop while in pursuit with a trip to the Super Bowl literally on the line is tough, and the contact was not egregious. No one not wearing red would argue that the call absolutely needed to be made.

With just :08 left, Kansas City was still facing a 60-yard field goal had the flag not come. Instead, Harrison Butker's game-winner came from 45 yards out and Mahomes somehow will limp his way to another Super Bowl. It was a disappointing ending to a fascinating game where both quarterbacks willed their teams into position to win.

It was also just one of numerous curious calls from the officials that will be haunting Bengals coach Zac Taylor. The intentional grounding flag on Burrow on Cincy's last drive was pathetic. Burrow threw the ball about 5 yards short of Samaje Perine, yet the officials someone determined that there was no eligible receiver in the area. That forced Burrow to convert on third-and-16 in the final minutes, which he did, but the added yardage made life unnecessarily more difficult. There was also a curious stoppage as a Chiefs failed third-down play was unfolding, allowing Kansas City two cracks at converting. There were others but you get the point.

Overall, it was a tough day for the guys in stripes, and virtually every questionable call went in the Chiefs favor. None of that takes anything away from Mahomes' greatness, which again was on display. Playing on a badly sprained ankle that stripped him of his mobility, and then without three top wideouts, he still managed to pass for 326 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

One last minor detail on the final field goal. Andy Reid is a tremendous coach but he's long been criticized for his clock management. That was evident on Butker's game-winner when Reid opted to kick on first down with eight ticks left. He should have run one more play and had Mahomes take the snap before throwing it out of bounds over a receiver's head near the sideline. That would have taken a few seconds off the clock and ensured the final field goal would come as time expired. Instead, the Chiefs were forced to cover the ensuing kickoff with three seconds to go.