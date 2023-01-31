Patriots Mailbag: Patriots offseason priorities, targets and potential splash moves

I'm big time on building the offensive line through the draft with young talent. But seeing what's out there free agent wise I think with a lot of money to spend we need to buy some linemen for the O-line and use the draft in the early rounds for some offensive weapons like the TE from Notre Dame Mayer for starters. He can block and catch! Use the later rounds on a few linemen. I just don't see much in the way of specialty guys this year in free agency but I do see a few really good linemen. -Ron Scarlata

I think we're all on board with getting the offensive line right, but after seeing the Bengals-Chiefs game I don't think the Patriots will be alone in trying to solidify their protection this offseason. That said, let's get specific. They're unlikely to do much at the three starting interior spots, where Strange should make strides in Year 2, Andrews continues to be the key at center and Michael Onwenu enters the final year of his deal looking to solidify his spot as one of the biggest brutes at guard in the game. With the assumption a new offensive line coach is hired, I feel even better about the interior, though grabbing a reliable swing back-up is necessary unless Chasen Hines is ready to make a big jump in his second season. Isaiah Wynn, who was the starter at right tackle, is a free agent, as is Conor McDermott who was starting at right tackle by the end of the season. Trent Brown is under contract for another season but the team could choose to move on from him, according to Miguel Benzan (@PatsCap) they'd clear about $7.25 million in cap space but take a hit of $4.25 in dead cap space if they cut Brown. If they could find a team willing to trade for Brown, they could get close to $10 million in cap space opened up with around $1 million in dead money. I think Brown probably stays but could go back to the right side.

So, all of this is to say the focus needs to be on the tackle positions, with the decision of whether to keep Brown and on which side to play him as the first dominos to fall. There are plenty of reasons to covet the 49ers' Mike McGlinchey as a right tackle, about a $10 million APY is projected for him, while for left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. the APY should be well over $20 million. Both are significant chunks of a projected $34 million in cap space (again, @Patscap for these up-to-date numbers). I do think the Pats should target some lower-level linemen in free agency, and I think top of market will get crazy this offseason with how many teams will be looking to protect their franchise quarterbacks. The 14th overall pick will offer a lot of intrigue at this spot, with the Pats needing to balance the need with a player who might be stuck on the right side in the NFL. Is a right tackle worth the 14th overall pick? That's where things get questionable for me, as the clear-cut left tackles are hard to project after Paris Johnson and maybe Broderick Jones and Peter Skoronski, and even they have questions. -Mike Dussault

I keep hearing the team needs an upgrade at CB, even if Jon Jones re-signs, but I actually think there are bigger needs on defense. I thought the secondary was decent last year, especially when the team was putting pressure on the QB. Unfortunately, the pressure faded down the stretch and the secondary was exposed, especially against Josh Allen and his ability to extend plays with his legs. I'd rather see Belichick go after another interior lineman to pair with Barmore, someone who can collapse the pocket and take away rushing lanes from the mobile QBs of the league. Pair this with a rangy LB that can cover in space, and I think the defense is in a much better position to cover up any deficiencies in the secondary. There are options available in free agency: Javon Hargrave, Daron Payne, T. J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds, etc. There may not be enough money to go around, but how would you prioritize the defense's needs? -Joel Lindgren

This is a good discussion to have this offseason. I probably value a number one cornerback a little more than you do and I say that as someone who believes the Patriots are excellent at developing cornerbacks. I think we saw the problem though with not having that top dog to match with top receivers like Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs this year. It's as much about the trickle-down effect as anything. In the days when Jonathan Jones was really your number three, you had so many more options to play with. Given my confidence in the coaching and my early feelings on how this class lines up, I don't think it's impossible to get a cornerback like this on Day 2 and develop him into that player. However, there are also some options around 14th overall that to me would make more sense than a right tackle, as discussed above.

My view on the pass rush is that they're still one player away up front, just like they're probably a number one corner away on the back end. My feeling this spring is I want one new potential impact player up front. All the players you listed have some really big positives, but unfortunately, I feel like they're going to maintain their current linebacker/strong safety philosophy, leaning into Bentley and Tavai on early downs and working in the safeties as the need for athleticism rises depending on the situation or quarterback. I think Judon-Barmore-Uche is a very strong place to start, but one more consistent threat would really put this group over the top. I agree with the general sentiment though, that I'd rather have the best pass rushers than the best pass coverage players. The defense really isn't all that far off in my view and a more competent offense would make them look even better. -Mike Dussault

Hi PFW. What is the status of the new offensive system in terms of did the Pats fully cutover and install it by seasons end? Did they bail out on some of it to improvise as it obviously didn't go as well as hoped? Where is it now in terms of the go-forward 2023 season. We certainly took our lumps with it in 2022. -Jim Kelleher