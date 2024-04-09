NFL Notes: Texans are all in with Stroud

It's hard not to be impressed with what the Houston Texans have done coming off their best season since the Bill O'Brien days. After a pair of miserable years under Nick Caserio, C.J. Stroud arrived and lifted the Texans from the dregs of the league to a solid playoff team.

Now Caserio seems determined to continue to build on that momentum.

Last week's trade to acquire Stefon Diggs from Buffalo was the latest big-money move made by Houston. Caserio also sunk some significant dollars to acquire Danielle Hunter, Joe Mixon, Denico Autry and Azeez Al-Shaair. Those moves, in addition to adding Diggs and giving him an additional $3.5 million in 2024 in exchange for making him a free agent after the season, have put the Texans near the top of the league in cash spending. (Various reports have Houston with the fourth-most expensive roster in football).

With a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback in just the second year of his rookie deal, the Texans are choosing to go for it before Stroud is ready for a big contract of his own. On paper, the Texans would appear to be more talented and deeper than the 10-7 team that won the AFC South and advanced to the divisional round in 2023.

The meteoric rise has some, including some Patriots fans, pointing to Caserio's model as the chosen method of roster building. Caserio didn't find his quarterback until his third season, and some have mistakenly concluded that was by design as he tried to structure the roster first.

But the fact of the matter is Houston didn't wait to draft Stroud by choice. When Caserio arrived in 2021, Deshaun Watson was still a member of the team and was just starting to become entangled in his legal mess. Watson had already expressed his desire for a trade prior to the allegations of sexual misconduct, but Caserio wanted to do what he could to keep him.

In addition, the Texans did not have a first-round pick that season, sending it to Miami as part of the trade that brought Laremy Tunsil prior to Caserio's arrival. With Watson coming off a 33-touchdown season, Caserio was hoping to repair the relationship. When that failed he signed veteran Tyrod Taylor as a placeholder and drafted Davis Mills in the third round. Mills showed flashes but after two seasons it was apparent that he wasn't the answer and Caserio found himself with the second overall pick, thanks in large part to trading Watson to Cleveland.

Unlike in 2022 when the quarterback class held little promise (Kenny Pickett was the lone first-round pick at 20), last year's draft yielded three quarterbacks in the top four picks and Caserio tabbed Stroud at No. 2. The Texans also added linebacker Will Anderson and wideout Tank Dell in that draft and suddenly a team that won seven games combined in the previous two seasons was on its way to the playoffs.

So, on the surface it might appear as if Caserio chose to build the roster before adding the quarterback, but that wasn't exactly how it played out. And truth be told it was Stroud that lifted the roster in the first place as his play in crunch time was the difference between winning and losing in several games a year ago. It's possible that Bryce Young might have had similar success in Houston, but not likely.

Caserio has done a nice job rebuilding the Texans, grabbing solid contributors in the draft including cornerback Derek Stingley, safety Jalen Pitre and wide receiver Nico Collins. He then augmented that with high-level talent like Hunter and Diggs.

But it will only work if Stroud continues to develop and proves to be every bit as talented as he showed as a rookie. Otherwise, the Texans will become yet another team that was aggressive in the spring only to fall short in the fall.