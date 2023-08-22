NFL Notes: Could changes be coming to joint practices?

The abrupt ending of the Patriots preseason game in Green Bay following the scary injury to Isaiah Bolden seemed to spark a chain reaction that led to the cancelling of joint practices in Nashville with the Titans. Bill Belichick said the coaches assessed things in the Lambeau Field locker room and felt returning to Foxborough would be best for the team.

"We had a little bit of time there in the locker room to just kind of look at the situation and made the decision that the best thing for the team would be to come back here and not go to Tennessee," Belichick said. "It was a hard decision. As much as we'd like to work against them, just tried to balance the situation. There was a number of things involved."

While Bolden's injury no doubt was the impetus for the decision, Belichick admitted it wasn't the only factor. He didn't offer any specifics but it's worth wondering if the chippy nature of the work with the Packers, animosity that spilled over into the game on a number of occasions, had something to do with the decision as well.

Also, the travel and extended stays involved with such arrangements might be something to consider as well. Last summer when the Patriots spent the week in steamy Las Vegas, some of the players expressed the desire to return home before the game had even been played.

It's possible that Belichick felt the team got a lot of competitive work in with the Packers and deemed the near-two-week stay on the road unnecessary. Rather than traveling to Nashville, a return home for some rest may have been more valuable and Belichick could simply have reassessed things when he saw his team in the locker room.

Either way it's fair to wonder if joint practices will be affected going forward, at least in the manner they've been conducted recently. The Jets and Bucs were scheduled for two practices but ultimately New York coach Robert Saleh felt one was enough and Tampa instead spent Day 2 with the Giants. There was some uncertainty as to when and how that determination was made but the result was one practice rather than two. The Texans and Saints mutually decided to forego their scheduled joint sessions this week as well, citing injuries and fatigue.

It will be interesting to see how teams plan on conducting the practices in the future. Most coaches, Belichick included, feel working with another team is valuable preparation for the regular season. The ability to create situations in a more controlled environment at times outweighs the preseason games themselves.

"I thought we made progress, a lot of progress, working against the Packers," Belichick said. "I really appreciate the opportunity and the cooperation that we got from Coach [Matt] LaFleur and the entire organization. You know, Joe [Barry] on defense and Rich [Bisaccia] in the kicking game, we got a lot of good quality work that helped our team – players, coaches, staff, everybody – get better."

So, it's not like Belichick and his fellow coaches will suddenly eliminate the joint practices from their schedules. But envisioning changes to the setup isn't hard. Perhaps teams will limit themselves to one practice in order to reduce the workload and keep tempers in check. It would also make sense for teams to both host and travel to joint practices rather than spending 11 days on the road as the Patriots were originally scheduled to do.

Now it will be interesting to see how the Patriots approach their two practices this week ahead of the exhibition finale with Tennessee. Will the lack of practice work against the Titans lead to more playing time for Mac Jones and the starters?

"We'll talk about that, and we'll be on the field [Tuesday]. We really have two days this week. It's a shorter week, so we'll have practice [Tuesday] and Wednesday and head down to Tennessee on Thursday," Belichick said. "We'll spend some time going through what we need the most, how to get the most out of these next two days. We've got to figure out how to maximize Tuesday, how to maximize Wednesday."