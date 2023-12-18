After Further Review: Evaluating the Patriots Offense in Bailey Zappe's Third Start of the Season in Week 15

In the first half, Zappe was well on his way to a solid performance where he was getting through his progressions, using fakes/eye manipulation to create passing windows, and moving around the pocket/stepping into throws, something he does better than Mac Jones. Then, like Mac, a 48.6% pressure rate gave Zappe little chance to move the ball in the second half, and the negative plays began to snowball right down to a WTF interception to start the third quarter. Where have we seen that before? Oh, right, the last QB who was broken by relentless pressure.

The Patriots were down multiple layers of depth along the offensive line in Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, which gives them an excuse. Backup swing tackle Conor McDermott was starting for an injured Trent Brown at left tackle, and then third-string OT Vederian Lowe had to play the final 13 snaps when McDermott left the game. On the interior, starting LG Cole Strange (knee) left the game early in the second quarter, and his replacement was rookie Atonio Mafi, while the Pats are starting guard Mike Onwenu at right tackle because he's their best option.

Due to the mounting injuries and rising pressure rate, Coach Belichick even stated after the game that the line play impacted his fourth-down decision-making in the second half. For example, Belichick elected to punt down 17 points on fourth-and-3 near mid-field (NE 42). Why?

"At that point, we had lost three starters. Worried about the pass protection. Worried about being able to execute in that situation. Felt like we were playing good defense. Get the ball back on a turnover, three-and-out, get the ball in better field position," Belichick said. "It's not a question of not wanting to go for it. It's a question of doing what you feel like is best at that point in time."

The Patriots had to punt the ball back to the Chiefs in a 17-point hole on a manageable fourth down because they felt like they couldn't block – that says it all. You can use the injuries as an excuse, but it runs deeper than that for the offensive line: it's coaching, not using significant resources in the offseason at offensive tackle, and partially the offensive system.

As much as it's on the blockers to pick things up, Zappe took responsibility after the game for the Chiefs generating eight quarterback pressures on 14 drop-backs against the blitz (three sacks). In the Pats system, changing protections at the line of scrimmage falls on the quarterback, whether that's re-MIKE'ing or sliding the protection to account for the rush.

"The issues aren't anybody else's problem but mine. I control that stuff. I do it. If I MIKE right, that's where people are going. If I MIKE left, that's where people are going. I've got to see it," Zappe told Patriots.com following Sunday's loss.

Along with entertaining a first-round quarterback, the Patriots need a sound plan to fix their pass protection issues. The biggest step is upgrading the personnel, particularly at tackle, but they might also need to take a long look at how much is on the quarterback's shoulders before the snap. New England's system isn't the only one that gives the controls to the quarterback, but there are ways to simplify it, while other offenses have the center make the calls or have built-in answers to stay in the original protection calls.

Although a stud quarterback would make things better, the Patriots next quarterback will eventually have issues behind a shaky offensive line as well. When this group pass protects, they move the ball. When they don't, it's a mess, regardless of who's at quarterback – it's that simple. We can't lose sight of the fact that the O-Line needs significant retooling.

Here are our big-picture thoughts on the defense and quick-hit film notes from the Patriots loss to the Chiefs After Further Review:

Mahomes, Reid Too Good for Patriots Defense in High-Leverage Situations

When the Patriots defense plays a chess master and an elite quarterback, the most interesting angle is whether Belichick can still hang with the big dogs. If the Patriots keep Belichick as their head coach, success on defense would be a major selling point.

Belichick isn't playing with a full deck defensively, but neither are Mahomes and Reid. The Chiefs offense was down its top running back (Pacheco), had five drops by a lousy group of wide receivers, and Travis Kelce might finally be slowing down a bit at age 34. Aided by Kadarius Toney, the Patriots forced two turnovers and held Mahomes to +0.04 expected points added per drop-back. The Pats had some good schemed coverages to take away Kelce, who finished with five catches for 26 yards, forcing Mahomes to target his other receivers.

Although they had competitive moments, the Patriots defense couldn't make enough plays when the stakes were highest. Kansas City opened four of six on third down, scored three times in the red zone, and made plays late to hold off any thoughts of a comeback; when the money was on the table, Mahomes and Reid were just better.