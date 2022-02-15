NFL Notes: There will be plenty on Belichick's plate

For those who believe Bill Belichick is close to calling it quits – and in all honesty there don't seem to be many people in that camp – the evidence would strongly suggest otherwise. Rather than dialing it back and taking on less responsibility as he nears 70 years of age, Belichick appears set to add more to his already full plate.

At least that's how things appear after the Patriots announced the return of Joe Judge as an offensive assistant while losing two more coaches on the offensive side of the ball. Over the weekend word spread that wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi was headed to Las Vegas as the Raiders offensive coordinator while offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo was also joining Josh McDaniels' staff in the same position.

These moves came after assistant quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree already agreed to follow McDaniels to the desert, and the inevitable retirement of longtime running backs coach Ivan Fears. In all the Patriots will lose five coaches on the offensive side of the ball and thus far have added only Judge to the mix. And Judge has just one season working with wide receivers on his resume so his experience on offense is rather limited.

So where do the Patriots turn? There are some options remaining, one of which might include moving Matt Patricia back to a full-time coaching role and having him work on offense, which he did in 2004-05 working with the offensive line. But even if that's the case there will be a void and Belichick himself may need to fill it.

It's possible that Belichick intends to spend more time working with Mac Jones and the offense in 2022 after spending the last couple of seasons focusing more on defense with the experienced McDaniels taking care of things as offensive coordinator. With no obvious option to replace McDaniels, the coach might just decide to take matters in his own hands and orchestrate the attack – or at least take a more active role in it.

That's not an ideal situation for a coach that has excelled at overseeing the entire operation during his 22 years at the helm in Foxborough. One of his greatest strengths, one that separates him from most of his peers, is his ability to monitor and direct the entirety of the team. He's been able to deftly move among various areas of the team both as a teacher and leader, demonstrating the ability to do so effectively and efficiently.

The concern if Belichick is forced to focus on offense would be the potential for the coach not to be able to oversee as many elements of the entire team as he has in the past. As it stands the team lacks a coach with any NFL experience calling plays, which would seem less than ideal for a team with a quarterback entering an all-important second season in his development.

Belichick understands this, and that may be one reason why he decides to spend more time with Jones in 2022.

In a perfect world the Patriots could have promoted one of the existing coaches to offensive coordinator and added experience with Judge and Patricia for further guidance. Or the Patriots could have lured Bill O'Brien away from Alabama for a return engagement.

But Belichick evidently did not feel as if Lombardi or tight ends coach Nick Caley – the two longest-tenured assistants – was ready for such a promotion and ultimately Lombardi decided to leave for the chance to run the offense elsewhere. And O'Brien remains in Tuscaloosa running things for Nick Saban.

As for the other openings on the staff, Billy Yates served as Bricillo's assistant in 2021 and could elevate to the lead role. Cole Popovich, who worked with Bricillo in 2020 before leaving the staff prior to last season because he was unvaccinated, took the offensive line job at Troy last month and would seem to be out of the mix as a result. Vinnie Sunseri worked with running backs alongside Fears a year ago and also could be in line for more responsibility. And Troy Brown would be an obvious candidate to take over for Lombardi as wide receivers coach after assisting him last season.