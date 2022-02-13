Mac Jones Super Bowl radio row roundup

After attending the NFL Honors on Thursday night, Mac Jones made the media rounds before the Super Bowl, promoting NOBULL while giving some insight into his rookie season and where things could be headed in year two after an offseason of development.

"It definitely was a great experience, obviously we didn't end up where we wanted to be and we all know that but you just have to learn and go through the hard times and the good times and figure it out," Jones told the NFL Network's Good Morning Football crew. "I've been through a whole year and next year will be great."

This caps quite the year for the rookie, who at this time in 2021 had just wrapped up a post-championship Senior Bowl appearance and was preparing to showcase his skills at multiple Alabama Pro Days. Asked by Sports Illustrated which coach, Saban or Belichick was funnier, Jones couldn't pick a winner.