Mac Jones Super Bowl radio row roundup

After attending the NFL Honors on Thursday night, Mac Jones made the media rounds before the Super Bowl, promoting NOBULL while giving some insight into his rookie season and where things could be headed in year two after an offseason of development.
"It definitely was a great experience, obviously we didn't end up where we wanted to be and we all know that but you just have to learn and go through the hard times and the good times and figure it out," Jones told the NFL Network's Good Morning Football crew. "I've been through a whole year and next year will be great."
This caps quite the year for the rookie, who at this time in 2021 had just wrapped up a post-championship Senior Bowl appearance and was preparing to showcase his skills at multiple Alabama Pro Days. Asked by Sports Illustrated which coach, Saban or Belichick was funnier, Jones couldn't pick a winner.
"I don't know who's funnier but they definitely have good jokes and I've laughed a ton listening to them," said Mac. "They're both just different kinds of humor but both of them will make the whole auditorium laugh, the whole team I've seen it a handful of times."
During a later appearance on The Jim Rome Show, Jones was asked about his mindset and recalled some advice from his high school coach Corky Rogers, who went 465-54-1 and won 10 Florida State Championships while sending 150 players on to play college football.
"The only thing you can control is your attitude and effort. That's what my high school coach always told me, just focus on what you can control and the other variables will take care of themselves," said Jones.
Now, Jones can look forward to a less hectic spring, establishing a routine and getting even more familiar with his offensive teammates and the playbook.
"I know I have the capability to take the offense to the next level," Jones told NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry. "It starts with me, and I'm going to. I'm going to trust the coaches, obviously, and learn from them and work together. That's what it comes down to. I've always been a guy that does exactly what the coach tells me to do, and that's how I'll always play the game."