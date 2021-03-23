Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

As Mel Kiper released his latest mock draft, many eyes were on Kiper's latest chosen selection for the Patriots as quarterback Mac Jones performed live at Alabama's Pro Day on Tuesday.
With no scouting combine this year, the Pro Days are becoming the only opportunity for teams to get an up-close look at prospects before next month's draft and have added value this offseason. While many of the other prospects like receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith will wait until next week's second Alabama session, Jones reportedly plans on taking the opportunity to throw in both sessions.
Jones has been a popular mock draft pick to the Patriots and for good reason, the connection between Nick Saban and Bill Belichick is an obvious one. Jones' smarts, competitiveness and winning pedigree is another to match the Patriots' questions at quarterback.
It wasn't surprising to see Jones look impressive throwing the ball around the field, but his testing was a bit surprising, in a good way. A 32-inch vertical isn't too bad for a quarterback being knocked for his athleticism nor is a 4.83 40.
Once again Jones displayed a command of the position, delivering the ball all over the field with good precision despite some drops. To be fair, there'd be something wrong for a potential first-rounder to not look good considering the environment. But after showing up to compete at the Senior Bowl despite being injured, and instead of only doing one Pro Day session, Jones is showing a lot about the kind of competitor he is.
At a time when many quarterback prospects are sitting back and relying on what they did during their college careers, Jones is actively trying to show teams what he can do.
"Sometimes I take it too far," Jones told the SEC Network following the workout. "My family would say that or my friends. But if I'm doing something I'm playing to win."
Jones might not be the only Alabama prospect performing on Tuesday for the Patriots to consider at 15. Though with today's performance, Patrick Surtain likely locked his status as a top-10 pick. Built like he was designed in a factory for cornerbacks, Surtain ran a 4.42 40 and did 18 reps of 225.
Purdue's Moore shows explosiveness
Another player for Patriots fans to keep an eye on is Purdue's Rondale Moore who also performed at his Pro Day on Tuesday. Though he came in just at 5'7", Moore has an eye-popping 42.5 inch vertical and 4.28 40, only confirming how explosive of a prospect he is.
Moore had 35 catches in just three games last season and played a total of just seven games since 2018. Due to his size, durability questions are what will knock him down draft boards, but there's no denying his explosiveness and the instant-threat ability he could bring to an offense like the Patriots.
2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker
Find out what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.