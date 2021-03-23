Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

It wasn't surprising to see Jones look impressive throwing the ball around the field, but his testing was a bit surprising, in a good way. A 32-inch vertical isn't too bad for a quarterback being knocked for his athleticism nor is a 4.83 40.

Once again Jones displayed a command of the position, delivering the ball all over the field with good precision despite some drops. To be fair, there'd be something wrong for a potential first-rounder to not look good considering the environment. But after showing up to compete at the Senior Bowl despite being injured, and instead of only doing one Pro Day session, Jones is showing a lot about the kind of competitor he is.

At a time when many quarterback prospects are sitting back and relying on what they did during their college careers, Jones is actively trying to show teams what he can do.

"Sometimes I take it too far," Jones told the SEC Network following the workout. "My family would say that or my friends. But if I'm doing something I'm playing to win."