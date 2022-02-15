Patriots Mailbag: Rebuilding the coaching staff

After spending many seasons in New England as a fantastic player and as a hard-working coach, do you think like me that it's time Jerod Mayo should be given a chance to coordinate the entire defensive side of the ball? He has always proved to be effective at everything he's been asked to do and if he could mold the players to play with the same intelligent view of the game and ferocious heart that he had while playing we would almost definitely be on to a winner, what's your view on this? -Mark Saez

Mayo has certainly stacked some really good experience over his three seasons back as a coach for the Patriots after spending 2008-2015 with the organization as a player. Often praised for his smarts and attitude, it's little surprise to see Mayo garnering so much attention, especially as the Patriots are once again seeing their coaching staff thinned by departures. Mayo also made it clear over last week that his ultimate goal will be to become a head coach and after spending the last 13 years in the area, he'd love to stick around New England.

But as everyone knows, it's been a team effort with coaching on defense in recent seasons and how exactly that goes forward after Mayo and Steve Belichick have been working so closely together is unclear. Steve Belichick's experience is worth pointing out, he has a full decade of coaching under his belt. While Mayo has experience with playing in the league, Belichick has attained some really good experience coaching multiple positions across the defense. Everyone seems so gung-ho about what should happen with the defensive coaching staff but no one truly knows how it all exactly works. Matthew Judon expressed that he had no real concerns with the dynamics. For those reasons it's hard for me to bang the table of what should happen and with the departures on the offensive side of the ball that could be a more pressing issue. It seems like it will take another team swooping in to break up the current dynamic. -Mike Dussault

Is lack of speed at linebacker the problem with the Patriots front seven? The Patriot defense has been man handled in the run game for longer than I want to recall. Two words come to mind for me when I think about the Patriots 23rd ranked run defense: Jordan Davis, 21st pick 2022 draft. -Bryan Smeeth

Davis is a monster in the middle and there's certainly a case to be made that the Patriots defense would benefit from having that kind of space eater at the heart of it. But is he really addressing the speed issues? Perhaps by keeping blockers off of the second level, the linebackers could play faster behind someone like Davis. But I think this illustrates the philosophical questions the Patriots have to answer as they move forward with so many free agents on defense. Plenty would like to make a case for a smaller, faster linebacker like Nakobe Dean, but can he make a difference without a player like Davis in front of him?