Looking Back at Bryant College

Memories

Silly only begins to describe some of the shenanigans that took place when NFL players were let loose on a college campus. Fights over spots in food and bathroom lines, finding suitable beds and ways to stay cool are just a few of the memorable elements that were brought up.

Rather than delving into every memory, we'll instead let the players explain some of the stories that stuck with them through the years.

*Tippett explained how their rookie initiations really consisted of just having the youngsters sing their college fight song, but still he remembered one incident where a player was reluctant to play along.

"This one rookie refused to sing because he was too cool. We used to do this between practices, and he wouldn't do it. He just happened to be on the offensive side of the ball, so the second session gets started and we lit him up, made his practice miserable. He thought he was in a scrimmage and we were treating it like it was a game. We were killing the offense and they couldn't get their work in. Finally Rod Rust, our defensive coordinator at the time, calls the entire defense together, even the guys on the sidelines, for a quick meeting. He says 'Enough is enough. I think the young man got the message.' Then we went back to practicing normal after that. Later we paid him a visit to make sure he was ready to sing.

*Brown, Zolak and Brock offered some rookie stories as well. The first involved Stephen Neal, a college wrestler with little-to-no football experience who developed into a starting guard.

"I remember Stephen Neal using some of his old wrestling techniques to seal his door shut so he couldn't get his hair cut," Brown said. "We had some pretty big guys trying to get in and they couldn't. Steve was a strong dude."

*Zolak's involved an eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer, running back Curtis Martin. "We cut everyone's hair. No one was exempt. Except we couldn't catch Curtis. He took off into the woods and no one could catch him. It took us like two-and-a-half weeks before they finally dragged him back in like he was a prisoner of war or something."

*Brock explained how one of his rookie teammates took his precautions a step further. "Steve McMichael, a defensive lineman who had a terrific career with the Chicago Bears, heard about all the hazing done to rookies. He decided to bring some backup in the form of rattlesnakes. He filled a gunny sack with rattlesnakes back home in Texas and decided to bring them to Bryant as protection. The only thing is, he put them in his trunk and when he arrived he realized he lost his backup when they didn't survive the heat."

Some other memorable moments included:

*Brown arriving at a team meeting, only to be greeted with an awful odor. "[Offensive coordinator] Ray Perkins was riding his bike from the dorms to the meeting rooms and got sprayed by a skunk. Nobody could figure out where the smell was coming from until the ball boy told us. It was bad."

*"If we had some time after practice after dinner sometimes we'd go down to the Lincoln Dog Track and that was always fun. The offensive linemen liked to hunt and fish and do outdoor stuff. The ponds held an unharvested amount of bullfrogs. We'd put these spears on bamboo poles and fill a gunny sack full of bullfrogs. Then we'd have the cook fry us up some frog legs for supper. We were down there with flashlights hunting." – Brock

*"My rookie year we had been in camp for 5-10 days before the veterans reported. We had a 9-on-7 drill with Sam Cunningham and Tony Collins in the backfield, John Hannah the pulling guard, Lin Dawson at tight end. Dawson blocks down and I shoot through the line of scrimmage. Hannah bounces past me and I'm thinking I'm going to blow TC up. My pad level is high and at the last minute Sam Bam runs me over like a tank truck. All I can hear is the fans on the sideline all going 'Ooooooohh!!!' Welcome to the NFL. Based off that first play, I learned to play with a low pad level." – Tippett

*Speaking of that long walk to practice, Zolak says there was one thing you always had to keep in mind. "You just had to make sure you timed it right so when you got dressed and made your way to practice you didn't have to walk out with Parcells. If you got stuck with him, he'd go into his carnival routine. We'd walk with the fans right there behind the ropes and Parcells would immediately turn it on. He would start with the jokes. 'Hey Zolak, is your girlfriend coming today? She make you any cookies?' Then me and Drew would be together and he'd start on the both of us. 'You two couldn't hit a bull's ass …' It was just non-stop. So, we'd always try to time it right."