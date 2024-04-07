Report: Patriots Sign Kyle Dugger to Long-Term Extension

Dugger had been hit earlier this offseason with a one-year transition tag, but the team expressed optimism it would buy time to negotiate a long deal and that has come to fruition with just over two weeks to go until the NFL Draft.

A 2020 second-round pick out of Lenoir-Rhyne, Dugger has emerged as a physical, playmaking presence in a variety of roles in the secondary. Last year following Devin McCourty's retirement, Dugger saw increased snaps on the back end, going from 82 snaps at free safety in 2022 to 371 there in 2023. Yet Dugger still set a career-high in tackles with 109 and played in all 17 games while his interception and forced fumble stats remained nearly identical to his breakout 2022 numbers.

A scoop-and-score and pick-six in 2022 remain two of Dugger's best career highlights as he continues to develop his all-around game playing all over the defense.