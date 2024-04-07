 Skip to main content
Advertising

Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots.com Radio Thu Apr 04 - 02:00 PM | Tue Apr 09 - 11:55 AM

Report: Patriots Sign Kyle Dugger to Long-Term Extension

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Patriots Unfiltered: AFC East Offseason Updates, NFL Draft Best Fits on Offense

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots Catch-22: Best Fits on Offense, Receiver Tiers, Pro Day Thoughts and Top 30 Visits

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Front Seven, Drake Maye Film Breakdown

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

Patriots Unfiltered: Trade or Stick & Pick?, Breaking Down QBs Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, Is J.J. McCarthy a Top Five Prospect?

Patriots Mailbag: Are You Buying the Latest Patriots Draft Rumors Regarding the Quarterback Class?

NFL Notes: Despite changes, AFC East Remains a Challenge

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Patriots Biggest Needs, Best Draft Fits and Evaluating the QB Class

Lazar's Pro Day Tour: Inside Drake Maye's Showcase and More Patriots Tidbits From North Carolina's Pro Day

Patriots Catch-22: Breaking Down Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels's Pro Days

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Photos: Patriots honor Vietnam Veterans with pinning ceremony 

Patriots Unfiltered: College Pro Days, New Rules for 2024, Rebuilding Through the Draft

Photos: Patriots & Revolution host girls & women's sports clinic

Report: Patriots Sign Kyle Dugger to Long-Term Extension

The Patriots locked up Kyle Dugger on a four-year deal according to reports over the weekend.

Apr 07, 2024 at 09:50 AM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger.
Patriots defensive back Kyle Dugger.

The Patriots have come to an agreement with safety Kyle Dugger on a four-year contract extension according to a report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, as the team continues an offseason trend of securing their own players on multi-year pacts.

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal has a base of $58 million with $32.5 million guaranteed, and could be worth up to $66 million, as Dugger joins Mike Owenu (three-year deal) and Anfernee Jennings (three-year deal) as recent Patriots draft picks to receive significant second contracts with the team this offseason.

Along with a one-year pact with Josh Uche and three-year deals for 2021 free agent additions Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne, the team has prioritized rebuilding a base and establishing needed continuity with some of their best performers of recent seasons.

Dugger had been hit earlier this offseason with a one-year transition tag, but the team expressed optimism it would buy time to negotiate a long deal and that has come to fruition with just over two weeks to go until the NFL Draft.

A 2020 second-round pick out of Lenoir-Rhyne, Dugger has emerged as a physical, playmaking presence in a variety of roles in the secondary. Last year following Devin McCourty's retirement, Dugger saw increased snaps on the back end, going from 82 snaps at free safety in 2022 to 371 there in 2023. Yet Dugger still set a career-high in tackles with 109 and played in all 17 games while his interception and forced fumble stats remained nearly identical to his breakout 2022 numbers.

A scoop-and-score and pick-six in 2022 remain two of Dugger's best career highlights as he continues to develop his all-around game playing all over the defense.

Dugger's new deal locks him in as one of the team's long-term building blocks. Alongside Jabill Peppers, the Patriots will boast two hard-hitting and versatile players inside the box but could still consider adding a third dynamic back-end presence in the draft to round out responsibilities and lean into everyone's strengths.

Photos: Best of Kyle Dugger

MD-010123_Darian1890
1 / 9
Photo by Dwight Darian
PS-091822_Adler2162
2 / 9
Photo by Eric J. Adler
BB-122820_Silverman2510a
3 / 9
Photo by David Silverman
TC-072922_Adler0060
4 / 9
Photo by Eric J. Adler
LAC-120620_Silverman3160
5 / 9
Photo by David Silverman
MD-091122_Silverman3046b
6 / 9
Photo by David Silverman
CB-111421_Adler1104
7 / 9
Photo by Eric J. Adler
DL-100922_Adler2573
8 / 9
Photo by Eric J. Adler
PS-091822_Adler1972b
9 / 9
Photo by Eric J. Adler
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

DISCLAIMER: The views and thoughts expressed in this article are those of the writer and don't necessarily reflect those of the organization. Read Full Disclaimer

Related Content

news

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

With just under three weeks to go until the NFL Draft, the Patriots will reportedly be welcoming Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye on visits to Foxborough.
news

Report: Patriots Add Free-Agent Wide Receiver K.J. Osborn

The Patriots are reportedly adding the former Vikings wide receiver on a one-year deal. 
news

Analysis: Josh Uche's Return Reinforces Patriots Pass Rush

The Patriots will keep another one of their 2020 draft picks according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
news

Report: Patriots Lock Up Anfernee Jennings

The Patriots reinforced their edge position with one of their breakout performers from 2023 according to reports.
news

Report: Patriots Add Veteran TE Austin Hooper

The Patriots are reportedly adding to their tight end room by agreeing to a one-year deal with tight end Austin Hooper. 
news

Report: Patriots Reunite with QB Jacoby Brissett

The Patriots are reportedly bringing back Brissett on a one-year deal to give the quarterback room a veteran presence. 
news

Report: Michael Onwenu Sticking with Patriots

The Patriots continue to place a priority on their own players as they reportedly lock up offensive lineman Michael Onwenu on a multi-year deal.
news

Analysis: Patriots Agree to Terms With Free Agent OT Chukwuma Okorafor

The Patriots have begun adding to the offensive line by signing the former Steelers tackle ahead of free agency next week. 
news

Report: Patriots Sign Versatile RB Antonio Gibson

The Patriots are reportedly signing a versatile receiving back to pair with Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield. 
news

Report: Patriots Keeping Kendrick Bourne

The Patriots are reportedly retaining receiver Kendrick Bourne on a three-year deal.
news

Report: Patriots to Trade Mac Jones

According to reports, the Patriots will move Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars at the start of the new league year.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Report: Patriots Sign Kyle Dugger to Long-Term Extension

Report: Patriots to Host Top Quarterback Prospects for Pre-Draft Visits

Lazar's Final Wide Receiver Tiers: Who are the Best Options for the Patriots in the 2024 NFL Draft?

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Marcus Jones Tees Off at Club Car Championship Pro Am

Deuce's Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Strike Twice in the First Round

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Evan Lazar's Film Breakdown on North Carolina Quarterback Drake Maye

Patriots.com reporter Evan Lazar breaks down the film on North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Front Seven, Drake Maye Film Breakdown

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we break down the latest draft news and rumors from around the NFL, preview the draft's defensive front seven class and Evan Lazar breaks down Drake Maye's tape.

Patriots Honor Vietnam Veterans with Pinning Ceremony

In celebration of Vietnam War Veterans Day, the Kraft family, the New England Patriots Foundation and Cross Insurance hosted more than 100 Vietnam veterans for a special pinning ceremony at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, March 28, 2024. The Kraft family and the Patriots Foundation also rededicated the Row of Honor and the POW/MIA seat to those who are serving and have served.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah on Patriots Biggest Needs, Best Draft Fits and Evaluating the QB Class

Patriots.com's Mike Dussault talks with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah to get his thoughts on the 2024 Draft QB class, the Patriots biggest needs and best prospect fits.

Patriots Draft Countdown: Previewing the Defensive Backs, Daniel Jeremiah on Biggest Needs and Best Fits, Film Review of QB J.J. McCarthy

In this episode of Patriots draft countdown, we focus on the defensive backs that could fit with the patriots. Evan Lazar breaks down JJ McCarthy's film while Mike Dussault speaks with NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah. We'll also catch you up on all the latest Patriots draft related news.

Day 2 Recap: 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings

Mike Dussault and Tamara Brown recap the second day of the 2024 NFL Annual League Meetings which saw Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft speaking to the media about New England's offseason.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Full List of New England Patriots 2024 Draft Picks

The New England Patriots currently hold eight picks in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2024 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2024 through 2027

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2024 through 2027.

Key dates on the 2024 NFL and Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2024.

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Advertising