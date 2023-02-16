Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Cheerleaders Host 2023 Open Auditions

Auditions for the 2023 Patriots Cheerleading squad are now open! The preliminary round is completely virtual and submissions are being accepted through February 24. 

There are two opportunities available for potential candidates -- the Dance Team and Promotional Ambassador team. All interested candidates must complete the registration process found here. The registration process includes an online application, photos and a resume. In addition, dance candidates must submit a 45 second freestyle performance and promotional ambassador candidates must submit a letter detailing their community involvement.

All virtual applications will be reviewed and in early March, advancements will be made to the Semi-Finals Virtual Round. Candidates who advance will participate in digital interviews and will be sent choreography to learn and perform. Advancements will then be made to Final Auditions on Saturday, March 25 at Gillette Stadium where all candidates will perform in front of a panel of judges.

The audition process will conclude with a series of Boot Camps where candidates will train on all aspects of being a Patriots Cheerleader. The final 2023 squad will be selected at the conclusion of Boot Camp in April.

Potential candidates will have one additional opportunity to learn from the squad prior to the application deadline. A Pop-Up Prep Class will be held Monday, February 20 at Gillette Stadium. Patriots Cheerleaders will be giving participants advice and best practices for their own unique audition submissions. Registration & details for the Pop-Up Prep Class can be found here.

Be sure to follow along throughout the audition process & best of luck to the 2023 candidates!

