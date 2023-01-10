NFL Notes: With Pats season over, are changes on the way?

Week 18 tidbits

Coaching in the season finale has to be a strange feeling. Weighing factors like draft position, playoff preparation and contractual issues can't be easy for coaches who are programmed to prepare their teams to win and win only. Houston's Lovie Smith led the Texans to a late rally to beat Indy thanks to a two-point conversion in the closing seconds. In doing so Houston lost the No. 1 overall pick and Smith was out of a job by the end of the night, although those two factors were likely unrelated. Should the Texans have done everything they could to ensure the top pick, or is that an unfair expectation for professionals trying to find their way in the league? … The Chargers Brandon Staley took the field knowing his team was locked into the No. 5 seed but still kept many of his starters on the field deep into the second half of their loss in Denver. Justin Herbert went to the bench in the third quarter but standout wide receiver Keenan Allen played throughout, catching a meaningless touchdown in the final minutes. Joey Bosa, Mike Williams and Kenneth Murray, three key pieces who have battled injuries during the season, all went to the sidelines to be checked by the medical staff. Williams (back) was carted to the locker room at one point, although all three are expected to play wild card weekend against the Jags. Why did Staley take such an unnecessary risk? "This isn't a preseason game where you have 90 guys to choose from," Staley said. "You only have 48 players to choose from. You have to go out there and you have to field a football team." Staley is often unconventional with his in-game decisions, but none have been as reckless as what he did to his team in Denver. … Hats off to Detroit for playing hard and knocking the Packers out of the playoffs on the final game of the regular season. The Lions were eliminated less than hour before taking the field thanks to Seattle's overtime win, but that didn't stop them from emptying the tank to keep Aaron Rodgers out of the postseason.