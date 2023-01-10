Patriots Mailbag: What changes are in store for Patriots 2023 offseason?

Am I the only one excited about 2023? We have lots of draft picks and loads of cap space. We have the basis of a good squad when we add a high-quality wide receiver, corner, tackle, and linebacker. If we can get the coaching staff reorganized, we're looking at 13-4 and a strong run in the playoffs. -@Rechru795

While there were limited things to get excited about during the Patriots 8-9 2022 season, I'm definitely excited for the offseason and the opportunities that will come this spring. I wouldn't say "loads" of cap space, but I'd say enough to solidify a few spots and perhaps make a splash on a player or two. I do think you're on the right track with the four positions you're targeting, those are both needs and areas where the Patriots need to get better. The big question that permeates this initial part of the offseason is how to get to the next level and beat the best teams again. I'm not sure that's a problem that gets fixed at multiple positions by tapping external free agents, as we've seen that approach is risky and comes with no guarantees. So I'd say what I'm most excited about is to retain the players that have been developed here, solidifying select spots with young free agents and stacking an excellent draft class on top of it all. The 14th overall pick alone is a lot of reason for intrigue. -Mike Dussault

1. What do you feel is the most critical position we need to improve on this offseason?

2. Who's your ideal OC? Who do you think it'll actually be?

3. Prediction: What position gets drafted 1, 2 and 3?

Thanks for the great season, great content from you and your team! -@chrisbweaver

I'm a little torn between tackle and corner as the most critical position to improve because I think those spots provide a baseline of competitive play. A few months ago it was tackle by a mile but even this group played some solid ball and at least gave Mac a chance to throw from a clean pocket more consistently down the stretch. But the cornerback depth started thin and only got worse and it's clear from how they matched up with the best receivers in the league that they need a number one corner to compete. Am I allowed to pick anyone not named Bill O'Brien? Kidding aside, I'm not sure who else is out there that is a slam dunk without reciting the usual list of former Patriots coaches that are out there like Chad O'Shea. Kliff Kingsbury deservedly is getting some attention as well. I'd really be fine with anyone who has experience and a philosophy, I'd be most intrigued by a new face who can and work with Belichick and Mac to develop something new and exciting. Right now, having only dipped my toes into the draft waters, I'd say tackle is the most likely selection given what I've heard of this class and who could be around at 14. But as mentioned earlier, I'd put cornerback and receiver right there with tackle as possibilities. I'd love to see all three of these positions hit in the first two days of the draft, when they have three projected picks. The three potential fourth-rounders could be some good ammo to really maximize the effectiveness of days one and two of the draft. -Mike Dussault

Has Jakobi priced himself out of NE? Feels like he is going to make some real money this off-season. -@IarocciDave

I feel a connection to Jakobi as we both arrived here in 2019 and I've seen him grow into a reliable pro here in his fourth season. Most in his favor is that he's been productive here with three different quarterbacks and makes consistent tough catches. Will another team value him more than the Patriots? I'm not sure and I think there's some wiggle room for the Pats to keep him in that grey area. The bigger question is does he move the needle enough for this Patriots team whose offense needs to find a new level this offseason? On the flip side, how would Mac Jones feel if his most trusted receiver leaves? There's so many levels to Jakobi's free agency. For me I just want him to cash in, make a bunch of money and find some security whether it's in New England or elsewhere. But no question that it would really hurt to see him leave for a number of reasons. -Mike Dussault

Assume the Pats: Drafted OT(s), Acquired free agent WR(s), Hired a good OC, Joe Judge back to ST coach, Matty P back to consulting. Over under wins on Pats 2023 season?? I would say 9.5. What say you? -@RoderickMelvin