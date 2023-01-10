Patriots reflect, thank fans as 2022 season comes to an end

Players also took to Instagram to share memories from the season. Here's what their captions said:

Deatrich Wise Jr. @deatrich

"The tragedy of life doesn't lie in not reaching your goal. The tragedy lies in having no goal to reach. It isn't a calamity to die with dreams unfulfilled, but it is a calamity not to dream...It is not a disgrace not to reach the stars, but it is a disgrace to have no stars to reach for. Not failure, but low aim is sin. WE GIVE IT OUR ALL TODAY, THAT'S ALL I CAN ASK FOR!"

DeVante Parker @devanteparker11

"Luv y'all boys man‼️"

Kendrick Bourne @bournepoly11

"YEAR 6 was unforgettable,thank you JESUS for protecting me. GOD finished the world in 6 days! I'd never thought I'd make it this far but GODS plans are greater then mine! He's helped me defeat the odds! and That's how this year went, in his plan! I learned so much! And have grown spiritually Closer to GOD! It's not about what you go through it's about how you RESPOND!"

Marcus Jones @marcusjonesocho

"1st year ✅. An unforgettable experience with the best fans in the nation #patsnation"

Mack Wilson Sr. @mackwilsr

"Blessed to been able to play under the goat Coach Belichick. Thank you to Patriot Nation for an unbelievable experience this season. To my brothers that I went to work with everyday, I appreciate you men for pushing me to be the best verison of myself day in and day out. I'm forever grateful! YEAR 5 underworks! #3o #Thirtball"

DeMarcus Mitchell: @damarcusmitchell15