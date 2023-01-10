Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots reflect, thank fans as 2022 season comes to an end

The New England Patriots season fell short of expectations, but players took to social media to reflect on the year and thank fans for their endless support.

Jan 10, 2023 at 09:09 AM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

wise-adler-wm
Photo By Eric J. Adler

The New England Patriots season has come to an end.

After a hard fought game against Buffalo, and under some unique circumstances, the Bills came up with a 35-23 victory -- effectively ending the Patriots' playoff aspirations with the way the rest of the AFC shook out by Sunday night. It was, as linebackers coach Jerod Mayo put it, a trash bag game, and players found themselves back at Gillette Stadium to clean out their lockers on Monday.

Players who met with media in one final locker room availability spoke of their teammates, and soaking up all the time they can with each other before inevitable change.

An unusually trying year in New England, adversity taught them a lot about themselves and each other. That resolve showed in one of their best performances against Buffalo in recent history, and players took to social media to reflect, thank fans and show love to everyone in the locker room.

Players also took to Instagram to share memories from the season. Here's what their captions said:

Deatrich Wise Jr. @deatrich

"The tragedy of life doesn't lie in not reaching your goal. The tragedy lies in having no goal to reach. It isn't a calamity to die with dreams unfulfilled, but it is a calamity not to dream...It is not a disgrace not to reach the stars, but it is a disgrace to have no stars to reach for. Not failure, but low aim is sin. WE GIVE IT OUR ALL TODAY, THAT'S ALL I CAN ASK FOR!"

DeVante Parker @devanteparker11

"Luv y'all boys man‼️"

Kendrick Bourne @bournepoly11

"YEAR 6 was unforgettable,thank you JESUS for protecting me. GOD finished the world in 6 days! I'd never thought I'd make it this far but GODS plans are greater then mine! He's helped me defeat the odds! and That's how this year went, in his plan! I learned so much! And have grown spiritually Closer to GOD! It's not about what you go through it's about how you RESPOND!"

Marcus Jones @marcusjonesocho

"1st year ✅. An unforgettable experience with the best fans in the nation #patsnation"

Mack Wilson Sr. @mackwilsr

"Blessed to been able to play under the goat Coach Belichick. Thank you to Patriot Nation for an unbelievable experience this season. To my brothers that I went to work with everyday, I appreciate you men for pushing me to be the best verison of myself day in and day out. I'm forever grateful! YEAR 5 underworks! #3o #Thirtball"

DeMarcus Mitchell: @damarcusmitchell15

"Your destiny is determined by what u do and how u do it #year1Complete #year2 we inna works #Mr.Krunch"

