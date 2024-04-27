 Skip to main content
Analysis: A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Class

Joe Milton III: "You have to compete, nothing is given to you"

Experts react to Patriots 2024 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks

Exclusive 1-on-1 Interviews with Ja'Lynn Polk and Caedan Wallace

Instant Analysis: Patriots Tab Another Quarterback with Joe Milton

Unfiltered 1-on-1 with Matt Groh: Draft Pick Reaction

Joe Milton III College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Inside the Draft Room for the Patriots Fourth Round Selections

Marcellas Dial Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Photos: Patriots Sixth Round Pick Marcellas Dial in Action

Patriots Unfilered: Day 3 Draft Show, Matt Groh on Fourth Round Picks, Javon Baker and Layden Robinson Interviews

Instant Analysis: Patriots Stay on Offensive in Draft's Fourth Round

Javon Baker: "I just can't wait to put on that uniform"

Layden Robinson: "I'm a versatile guy, anything they need from me i'll do"

Javon Baker College Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Photos: Patriots Fourth Round Pick Javon Baker in Action

Layden Robinson Highlights | 2024 NFL Draft

Photos: Patriots Fourth Round Pick Layden Robinson in Action

Draft Pick Analysis: Patriots Select OT Caedan Wallace in Third Round

Analysis: Patriots Continue Hitting Biggest Needs on Draft's Day 2

Meet the Patriots 2024 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected eight players in the 2024 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Apr 27, 2024 at 07:00 PM
First Round, 3rd Overall: QB Drake Maye

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Press Conference | Photos

Second Round, 37th Overall: WR Ja'Lynn Polk

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Third Round, 68th Overall: OT Caedan Wallace

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Fourth Round, 103rd Overall: G Layden Robinson

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Fourth Round, 110th Overall: WR Javon Baker

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Sixth Round, 180th Overall: CB Marcellas Dial

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Sixth Round, 193rd Overall: QB Joe Milton III

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Conference Call | Photos

Seventh Round, 231st Overall: DB Jaheim Bell

Bio | Highlights | Analysis | Expert Reaction | Photos

