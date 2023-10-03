NFL Notes: Same old story for Patriots

It's a script that has played out too many times over the past three-plus seasons, and it's one Patriots fans unfortunately have become used to during the Mac Jones era. When the Patriots face a quality opponent, the games seem to take on an eerily similar outlook: fall behind early, turn the ball over trying to play catch up, fall short in the end.

Sunday in Dallas saw a slight variation of that tired act as Jones and the New England offense failed to mount any sort of pushback, unlike it did in the season-opening losses to Philadelphia and Miami. Instead, the mistakes kept coming in Big D and the Patriots came home with the worst loss of the Bill Belichick era.

Since Jones won the starting quarterback job as a rookie in 2021, the Patriots are 3-10 against teams that qualified for the playoffs, and all three victories come with qualifiers. In 2021, New England beat a Tennessee team playing without a dozen-plus starters due to injuries and COVID including Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown and the bulk of the defense. The following week they squeaked by Buffalo in heavy winds that caused Jones to attempt just three passes in the entire game. The third win came late last season when Miami played without Tua Tagovailoa and still led until backup Teddy Bridgewater went down in the second half of the 23-21 Patriots victory.

That's it.

A sampling of the 10 losses shows plenty of early-game deficits. The Eagles led 16-0 to kick off the season and Miami took a 17-3 advantage a week later. Last season saw Cincinnati race out to a 22-0 lead. Buffalo routinely forces the Patriots to play catch up as well.

Those 10 losses don't include any of the three defeats suffered thus far in 2023. The Eagles, Dolphins and Cowboys currently have a combined record of 10-2 all appear ticketed for the postseason, but the season has yet to play out.

It's apparent that Jones and the Patriots aren't built to play from behind, and the turnovers in those games tells the story. In the Patriots three losses, the offense has turned the ball over seven times. Not surprisingly the one victory featured a clean slate in the turnover category.

But the struggles are about more than simply protecting the ball. It's not a coincidence that the mistakes come in games where the offense feels the need to keep up. As solid as the Patriots defense has been, it's unrealistic to expect the unit to shut down the likes of the Eagles, Dolphins and Cowboys. All three mounted scoring drives to open the game and therefore put the Patriots in a position of playing from behind.

With the added burden of being forced to keep up, too often the response has been turnovers. After falling behind against Philly, the offense coughed it up on the next two possessions. Miami's early lead grew after an ensuing Patriots fumble the next week. On Sunday the deficit was 10-3 when the offense succumbed.

Unfortunately, the Jones-led Patriots appear to have only one way to win – get an early lead and keep the score down. Much has been made of the team's 0-14 record when allowing 25 or more points since Jones arrived, but it's indicative of the limitations the Patriots deal with.

The structure of the offense doesn't lend itself to getting involved in shootouts. The offensive line has been spotty as it's dealt with injuries, and the receivers lack a truly explosive option to keep defenses honest. So, opponents stack the box to stop the run, play plenty of man coverage while generating pressure on the passer and force Bill O'Brien's troops to make plays. More often than not the Patriots haven't made enough.

Sunday's performance may have been a tipping point for Belichick. With the game no longer in doubt, he removed Jones with the game still in the third quarter. That's not the normal course of action for coaches in the NFL. Generally, the starter remains in until much later, even in blowouts.

Belichick said he didn't see the point in leaving his quarterback in the game, so he made the switch. While Jones was under pressure throughout, he wasn't taking many hits and it would be unlikely to think Belichick had health in mind when making the move. He may not have liked the effort his quarterback put forth, however, particularly on the two drives he took part in during the second half.

Jones appeared to be affected by the pass rush and often unloaded weak passes toward unsuspecting receivers. His first series of the third quarter ended with a pick, the second with a non-competitive three-and-out. Belichick maintained that Jones would be the starter against New Orleans on Sunday, but it's fair to wonder what he's thinking down the road.