Patriots Mailbag: Exploring WR options and more?

Through the first month, Mac Jones is still our best quarterback. Bailey Zappe is a replaceable No. 2 with a Brian Hoyer ceiling. Thoughts on elevating Malik Cunningham to backup with a special package of plays to spark the offense? In all honesty, after the first month, what downside do you see in this scenario. Keep Mac but "Taysom Hill" Cunningham into the play calling? - Dave Ferreira

If I'm being completely honest I really didn't see anything from Malik Cunningham during training camp or the preseason to lead me to believe he is ready for any sort of role with the team. He mounted one scoring drive in the final minutes of the first preseason game when the field was filled with mostly players who are no longer in the league. He didn't really get many other opportunities to perform as a quarterback and spent almost all of his time as a wide receiver. Asking him to step in and try to make plays as a quarterback at this point could lead to a lot of mistakes and turnovers. I know after the Dallas game you might be thinking the turnovers are coming anyway, but to put Cunningham in that position would be unfair at this point. It's possible that Belichick is working him as a quarterback during practice each week to better prepare him, but if that's not the case then I don't like the idea.

Can you guys chill about the WRs? They whiffed on a couple of picks and a couple of free agents. Unfortunate, but it is what it is. Let's move on. Also, please stop with the WR trade ideas. For a non-title contender to trade a bunch of picks in order to pay full freight for a wideout makes absolutely no sense. The Pats are 100 percent about winning football games and 0 percent about getting the fans and media excited. A Davonte Adams-style trade just isn't going to happen, nor should it. - Peter Hill

I understand your point of view on our discussion during our recent "Patriots Unfiltered" shows, but there are elements that I think you are ignoring. I don't think Evan, or anyone else, is interested in giving up a lot of assets to acquire a player if the Patriots aren't contending for a playoff spot. You may be right to label the team as a "non-title contender" today but what if that outlook changes over the next month or so? What if the Patriots start winning some games and find themselves in the middle of the race? Would you still feel acquiring a talented player to help the offense would be a bad idea? Now, I don't believe Adams is a realistic option given his contract status but what if someone like Jerry Jeudy or Tee Higgins or even Justin Jefferson became available? If the Patriots start winning some games I would think Bill Belichick would want to explore all avenues to improve the team. Obviously picking up high-end talent like Jefferson is unrealistic but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be discussed. If the Patriots don't turn things around in October, then I would agree with you that giving up any resources at the deadline may not be the wisest course. But there is still over a month's worth of games to be played before then.

There is a growing rumor that the Vikings might be willing to offload some precious assets like Justin Jefferson and edge rusher Danielle Hunter to gain draft capital for 2024 and beyond. It would be a tremendous boost for our offense, but what would it cost for picks and players? And does a trade like this depend on how the Patriots see their future with Mac Jones at quarterback? - Ross Redd

This post dovetails nicely with Peter's thoughts on trading for wide receivers. Jefferson is looking for a new contract and the Vikings struggled to start the season. It's possible with Kirk Cousins set to become a free agent that Jefferson might not necessarily want to sign a big extension to stay in Minnesota next season. Therefore, a trade shouldn't be completely ruled out given the Vikings situation. However, Minnesota still has some time to turn their season around, especially in the NFC which doesn't appear to be as deep as the AFC. Also, Jefferson will be looking for a huge contract extension and who knows how much the Patriots would want to give up for a potential rental. And any Patriots interest would all be predicated on the team turning things around and playing some really good football over the next month. If that happens and Belichick feels like the team can contend, I would be strongly interested. At the same time if you give up a first-round pick you have to be willing to re-sign Jefferson at the end of the season and that won't come cheap. He will likely become the highest paid receiver in football and deservedly so. I'm not sure how much Jones would play into that, but adding a talent like Jefferson would certainly make him look a lot better. Unlikely yes, but fun to talk about.

On the punt after the safety against the Jets could the Patriots returner have fair caught the punt thereby placing the ball at the 25-yard line? - Rik Furcolo

You raise an excellent point, Rik. The new rule regarding touchbacks on kickoffs does indeed apply to free kicks as well, so Myles Bryant could have signaled for a fair catch and the Patriots would have taken over at their 25 instead of the 16, where he was tackled after his 11-yard return. Bryant was forced to backpedal to his own 5, and would have been better served to call for the fair catch rather than risking a fumble and putting his team in worse field position. Little things like this can impact games, and the Jets wound up taking their next possession at their 45-yard line, which is excellent field position. The Patriots defense closed the door anyway so it didn't matter but every little bit helps.

On the final drive of the first half against the Jets the Patriots wasted over 20 second in the final minute, on top of that with 14 seconds left Mac Jones gets up and hurries to get back to the huddle, but a timeout had already been called. What was that? Tom Brady would have called the timeout himself, while sitting on the ground. What kind of game management was that? The Patriots basically invented the double dip, and they can't even get that right anymore. Come on. Please wake up and start searching for a quarterback. - Alain LeDuc