After Further Review: Patriots Defense is Ready to Compete in the Future Once the Offense Improves

For better or worse, Zappe's performance was a different struggle than Jones's recent film. Although he looked more poised and nimble in the pocket while taking better care of the ball, the switch to Zappe wasn't any more inspiring offensively than we saw with Jones. Zappe's processing, decision-making, and, particularly in the first half, downfield accuracy, made it tough to move the ball. Although he's not at fault for the lack of rhythm and anticipation in the offense since Jones has dominated starter reps in practice, it was apparent that Zappe was unsure of his receiver's routes, leading to pauses in his decision-making.

As we said with Mac, the Pats supporting cast make for an incredibly tough environment to play quarterback. Still, the lack of arm talent and creativity exacerbates those issues. It's not a fun watch right now. Still, like you can't help but wonder what it would be like with a stable O-Line or dynamic receivers on the outside, quarterback play is as much of an issue for this unit as the other areas that need improvement.

There is no longer a chicken or egg debate in New England. Is it the quarterback, the supporting cast, or the scheme? Yes. The answer is yes, all the above.

Quick-Hit Film Notes From Patriots-Chargers

- I'm not in a position to blame a particular coach/player for this. However, on Sunday, the Patriots had more assignment breakdowns in the run game than usual. The worst example was a six-yard loss on third-and-2 on a sweep play to Zeke Elliott. It appeared that C David Andrews thought there was a pin-pull tag, so he pulled around LG Cole Strange, but Strange didn't pin Morgan Fox, who shot in the backfield to blow up the play. It can't happen.

- Bill O'Brien is lucky that the Chargers didn't pick off one of those telegraphed screen passes to DeVante Parker. The one backed up on their own goal line where the Pats went 4x1, then threw a middle screen to Parker, which was close to a pick-six. Way too predictable.

- Although the design still leaves something to be desired, pass protection is the biggest thing holding the Patriot's play-action passing game back. They can't block long enough to hit the downfield concepts they're trying to dial-up. There's pressure all the time on those concepts.

- The Pats only pressured Herbert on 28.9% of his drop-backs. But the D-Line did its job within the game plan, which was to use four-man rushes with stunts to make Herbert reset and then throw while taking away his first read with coverage. The D-Line was expected to compress and keep Herbert inside the pocket, which they did with a passing grade.

- The life of a beat report: I had a great story prepped on how well Mike Onwenu has transitioned to right tackle, and then Khalil Mack came to town. Onwenu allowed a season-high five QB pressures with a sack and four hurries. Mack's inside-out speed rush gave him fits, with Onwenu's untrained footwork at tackle to redirect in space showing up. Onwenu also had a blown block on the play that got RB Rhamondre Stevenson hurt. Tuipulotu was his man. Although he's a tough matchup, Mack was the first high-level edge rusher Onwenu faced since moving to RT. It makes you pause about keeping him there long-term.

- RB Ezekiel Elliott ran hard in a game where the Chargers were all over the line of scrimmage with loaded boxes and run blitzes. But he allowed a sack and two hurries in pass protection. Elliott was brought in to be a plus-pass blocker, and although he has good reps at times, the Derwin James sack was his mental error, and he's been run over often in blitz pickup. The Pats are going to rely on Elliott now without Stevenson. He needs to be better.

- Don't think Trent Brown (Justin Hollins) or Conor McDermott (Mack) got their hands on the Chargers edge rushers on either of their sacks allowed—non-competitive reps. Brown at least has the excuse of playing through a pretty bad ankle injury, but they need better at left tackle.

- WR Tyquan Thornton's speed was a factor in this game, and he created downfield separation on five different routes. However, his ball skills to track the deep ball are tough to watch, and he still takes way too many false steps to cut at the top of his routes. Thornton can use his speed to get open on vertical stems, but the rest of his game is so underdeveloped that the track speed doesn't make an impact. I wonder what his career arc would be if he had a coaching staff that could develop his route running/ball skills and unlock his speed in more space.

- Cole Strange (one hurry) and Sidy Sow (one hurry) were the Pats most effective linemen in this one. Strange gave up too much ground on a one-on-one rep but was solid in pass pro otherwise and is holding his own, blocking the backside of a duo with the action behind Sow and Onwenu. His mental errors are holding him back more than anything physical. Sow didn't get tested much but did enough to pick up a stunt to keep a few plays alive.

- TE Mike Gesicki only played five offensive snaps in a run-formation-heavy plan featuring Hunter Henry and Pharaoh Brown. The Pats, once again, aren't getting enough production from their tight ends, given the resources invested in the position.

- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster can't separate at the first level, but intermediate targets are available if he has a QB who trusts him more one-on-one. Smith-Schuster is a box-out inside receiver, but if the QB doesn't have the confidence to put the ball on him, he's not going to create the separation to invite targets. Parker is the same way—contested/jump balls or nada.

- The Chargers ran into light/neutral boxes on 18 of their 20 rush attempts, with the emphasis on coverage for the Patriots. Excellent job by Jahlani Tavai (three stuffs), Ja'Whaun Bentley (two stuffs), Anfernee Jennings (stuff), and two-gappers Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Keion White, and Christian Barmore to hold the LAC to 1.7 yards per carry by their RBs.

- Kudos to CB J.C. Jackson for bouncing back after one of his worst performances in a Patriot uniform against the Giants. Jackson allowed three catches for 41 yards on six targets with a pass breakup. It's not perfect, but it's far more competitive and better on the details this week. The question is was it just because it was against his former team?

- CB Jonathan Jones had one of his best games of the year, allowing three catches for 28 yards on seven targets with a pass breakup in the end zone. Jones was in tight coverage all day, including on two shots to the end zone, one where LA attempted a double move to Allen.

- DB Jalen Mills can be a quality depth piece as a box/tight end stopping safety. He showed great awareness of a Chargers staple concept to break up a pass and carried Everett in two-man up the shoot for two high-level reps—a useful player when used correctly.

- DB Myles Bryant takes a lot of heat, and he lost one-on-one vs. Alex Erickson to ice the game. He has his warts in man coverage. But he's involved in so many different coverage schemes and is a big part of what they do in the backend. Wears a lot of different hats.

- LB Mack Wilson has been a serviceable player at the second level. He logged two hurries, a near-INT/PBU, and has really upped his physicality vs. the run to take on blocks. Wilson also made a good play to set the edge on a zone-read concept for a key third-down stop.

- Christian Barmore stat check: QB hit, hurry, stuff. He also was a factor as an interior penetrator for stunt pressure, setting picks for the rush linebackers to wrap around his rush.

- LB Josh Uche spoke about improving his play within the Pats scheme. He logged two hurries, did a good job closing down space when Herbert tried to escape, and logged a TFL. It might not get Uche the recognition he had last year, but I'm sure these coaches are taking notice.

- Rookie DE Keion White registered a QB hit (on a T/E stunt) and a hurry. White needs some offseason work with DeMarcus Covington and Joe Kim to develop a pass-rush plan, and his block recognition will improve. He's a ball of clay right now who needs some seasoning.

- The Chargers switch release from a nub formation put rookie S Marte Mapu in a blender on Gerald Everett's 26-yard reception. Mapu initially had the inside tight end, but Dugger switched with the release, while Mapu didn't, leaving Everett uncovered in man-to-man. Mapu's lack of playing time is due to mental errors as he adjusts to playing a safety role.

- QB pressures: Barmore (2), Uche (2), Wilson (2), White (2), Bentley (1), Dugger (1), Roberts (1); QB pressures allowed: Onwenu (sack, four hurries), Elliott (sack, two hurries), McDermott (sack, hurry), Brown (sack), Sow (hurry), Andrews (hurry), Strange (hurry).