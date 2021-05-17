Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

According to two reports, the Patriots have made two depth signings for their offensive line as the team enters phase two of offseason team activities on Monday. According to Tom Pelissero, veteran guard Alex Redmond will join the team, while ESPN's Mike Reiss reports that familiar face James Ferentz will also be entering the mix along the offensive line.

Redmond made 24 starts since 2017 for the Bengals, while Ferentz has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Patriots. In 2020, he started two games after being added as a midseason injury replacement.

With limited interior depth, both Ferentz and Redmond have enough versatility to provide reinforcement at multiple positions. As the team prepares for OTAs next week, the twosome will have a good portion of the offseason to acclimate before training camp and immediately figure into the mix behind Shaq Mason, David Andrews and Michael Onwenu.