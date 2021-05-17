Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Mon May 17 | 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Analysis: Patriots 2021 schedule

Download the Printable Schedule

Behind the scenes of the Patriots 'action-packed' schedule release video

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Turning a corner?

White, Patriots looking to bounce back

Patriots Sign Two 2021 Draft Selections

NFL Notes: Julio Jones deal would make sense for Patriots

Patrick Chung talks to NBC Boston about rise in anti-Asian hate crimes 

Scouting Profile: Cameron McGrone

Scouting Profile: Rhamondre Stevenson

Gronk returns to New England to donate $1.2 million to Charlesbank Playground renovation

Scouting Profile: Ronnie Perkins

Deatrich Wise emerging as Patriots leader

Patriots 2021 OTA and Minicamp schedule 

Scouting Profile: Christian Barmore

Scouting Profile: Mac Jones

Experts grade the Patriots 2021 Draft class

Meet the Draft Picks: Christian Barmore and Ronnie Perkins

Inside the Draft Room: Ernie Adams Honored Before Final Pick

10 Key takeaways from Patriots 2021 draft

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

May 17, 2021 at 12:25 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

alex-redmond-ap-cropped
AP Photo by Emilee Chinn

According to two reports, the Patriots have made two depth signings for their offensive line as the team enters phase two of offseason team activities on Monday. According to Tom Pelissero, veteran guard Alex Redmond will join the team, while ESPN's Mike Reiss reports that familiar face James Ferentz will also be entering the mix along the offensive line.

Redmond made 24 starts since 2017 for the Bengals, while Ferentz has spent parts of the last four seasons with the Patriots. In 2020, he started two games after being added as a midseason injury replacement.

With limited interior depth, both Ferentz and Redmond have enough versatility to provide reinforcement at multiple positions. As the team prepares for OTAs next week, the twosome will have a good portion of the offseason to acclimate before training camp and immediately figure into the mix behind Shaq Mason, David Andrews and Michael Onwenu.

The Patriots have signed just one undrafted rookie this season as they've shown a preference for the veteran free-agent market to round out their training camp depth.

Related Content

news

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

The Patriots are reportedly bringing back a veteran quarterback who can help mentor the younger faces.
news

Report: Harvey Langi returning to Patriots

A former Patriots undrafted rookie is returning to New England according to his agent.
news

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.
news

Report: Patriots pick up Isaiah Wynn's fifth-year option

The Patriots will keep Isaiah Wynn for a fifth year according to a report from the NFL Network. 
news

Analysis: J.C. Jackson signs RFA tender

The Patriots cornerback has signed his second-round restricted free agent contract.
news

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

The Patriots could be back on the field sooner than expected for spring practices and training sessions.
news

Report: Lawrence Guy coming back to Patriots

A veteran Patriots captain and the anchor of the defensive front is reportedly on his way back to New England.
news

Report: James White returning to the Patriots

A week into free agency a valuable leader is reportedly returning to the Patriots offensive backfield.
news

Reports: Robert Kraft happy with spending spree

Patriots owner Robert Kraft talked to MMQB and FMIA about the Patriots thought process heading into free agency.
news

Report: Patriots sign Raekwon McMillan

Another linebacker is reportedly joining the Patriots in free agency.
news

Report: Patriots lock up four-time captain David Andrews on four-year deal

According to a report from ESPN, the Patriots have locked up a multi-time captain on a four-year deal.

Latest News

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Patriots Sign Offensive Lineman James Ferentz and Alex Redmond

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Patriots News Blitz 5/17: Bentley says he's switching numbers

Pan Mass Challenge team to honor Tracy Sormanti on 2021 ride

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Do Your Part, Take the Shot

Taylor Twellman, Willie McGinest and more know that teamwork is essential to success, and encourage you to do your part and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gunner Olszewski 5/13: 'You earn what you get'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Patriots 2021 Schedule Release Recap

Paul Perillo,Mike Dussault and Erik Scalavino discuss the Patriots opponents for the 2021 NFL season following the schedule release earlier tonight.

2021 Patriots Schedule Release: Patriots Home Shopping Network Style

Are you tired of waiting for football season? We've got just what you need - the Patriots schedule in figurine form!

James White 5/11: 'Each year I have the opportunity to play, I don't take for granted'

Patriots running back James White addresses the media via video conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

Patriots All Access: Post Draft Show

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, It was an eventful NFL Draft weekend for the Patriots. In addition, we take a look at draft night for Mac Jones and go behind the scenes into the draft room as the Patriots make their selections. All that and more.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising