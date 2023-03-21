NFL Notes: Offense gets a tweak, more work to be done

But I'm not sure that will come from Smith-Schuster over Meyers. They are two very similar players in terms of their production, and while Smith-Schuster provides more yards after the catch he does not provide more yards, period. Last season playing in Kansas City catching passes from Patrick Mahomes as part of the best offense in football, he averaged 12 yards on his 78 receptions. Playing in one of the worst offenses in football, Meyers averaged, you guessed it, 12 yards per catch on his 67 grabs.

For whatever reason there seems to be an element of excitement over Smith-Schuster's ability to gain yards after the catch. He provided 3 more yards of production after the catch than Meyers a year ago, but that still resulted in gains of 12 yards so what's the real difference? Time will tell.

At his peak, Smith-Schuster turned in a season Meyers simply isn't capable of. In 2018, he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. The following season he averaged over 13 yards per catch before injuries limited him to 12 games. He hasn't been the same player since. He averaged less than 9 yards per reception each of the following two seasons before benefiting from Mahomes' presence in KC a year ago. Over the last three seasons, he and Meyers have been quite comparable.

Also, Meyers had established a relationship with Mac Jones and proved over the last three years to be a reliable, durable and productive target. In short, Belichick knew what he was getting from Meyers – nothing fancy just solid play. Now he must hope that Smith-Schuster meshes with Jones, picks up the offense and if it all works out turns in similar production for similar pay. My guess is the move will turn out to be somewhat of a wash, assuming Smith-Schuster acclimates to his new surroundings quickly.