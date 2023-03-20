Patriots Mailbag: What's Next for the Pats in Free Agency and is There a Big Splash Coming?

DeAndre Hopkins or Jerry Juedy, who do you want and why? What is the likely cost for both players? - Everyone

Surprise, surprise, this was the most popular question this week. As far as my preference between Hopkins and Jeudy, I'm leaning toward Jeudy for a few reasons: he's younger, cheaper, and has an ideal skill set next to their other receivers. The money piece of it is more about what's realistic for the team rather than a concern of mine. But I'm squarely in the camp of preferring the ascending 24-year-old receiver who can grow with Mac Jones rather than a 31-year-old Hopkins. Plus, Jeudy is the ideal player to pair with JuJu and the tight ends because he creates separation. I like the JuJu and Gesicki signings, but neither player is a natural downfield separator like Jeudy, making him the ideal complement. As good as Hopkins is, that's making the offense overly reliant on power types at receiver rather than explosive separators.

As for the compensation, Hopkins's market is probably not as robust as you might think after the Brandin Cooks trade (a fifth+sixth for Cooks). Hopkins is a better player, but the money due is similar, and Hopkins is older. I initially thought the Cardinals could get a second-rounder plus another asset for D-Hop. But now, I think they'd be happy to get a top-100 pick. As for Jeudy, his age and team control with a year plus the fifth-year option remaining on his rookie deal makes him more expensive. The starting point is likely No. 46, plus a roster player. I've thrown out the #46+Bourne package already. Lastly, I also believe the Patriots remain in on Odell. They've tried to get Beckham for a while now, and this might be the perfect time to pounce when his market value is low—ranking them in order of preference: 1. Jeudy 2. Hopkins 3. Odell.

With the AFC East looking like it will be loaded this year, what are the chances the Patriots look to trade for Lamar Jackson? Any chance they could get a first-round pick for Mac Jones to help with the Jackson trade? - Tony Ess

You'll be hard-pressed to find a bigger Lamar Jackson fan than me. He was my number one rated player for the Patriots in the 2018 draft (I have receipts) and has remained atop my list of favorite players in the NFL. Lamar is the most dynamic ball carrier in the league, and Bill O'Brien would have zero issues scheming to his strengths as a passer between the numbers. I also believe the Patriots would be instant playoff contenders with Jackson at quarterback, so I would try to facilitate a trade with the Ravens. Here are the Patriots options:

Option 1: sign Lamar to an offer sheet. If the Ravens don't match, New England sends Baltimore two first-round picks as compensation. The Pats could trade Mac to the highest bidder to recoup some draft capital, but if Baltimore matches the offer, they risk being stuck with a disgruntled Jones and no Lamar.

Option 2: Trade for Lamar on the franchise tag. Jackson signs the one-year tender and gets dealt to New England for agreed-upon compensation with Baltimore. Option 2 presents more leverage for the Ravens since they'd have Lamar under contract, but this is where the Pats could theoretically use Mac Jones as an asset in the trade and wouldn't be locked into parting with two first-rounders.

Would the Patriots trade for Lamar? Probably not. It doesn't seem like a Patriot-like move to part with significant trade capital and then pay a quarterback $200 million. If they did, that would be one of the biggest stunners in the NFL over the last decade.

With the Bengals signing Orlando Brown, LT Jonah Williams asked for a trade. What are your thoughts on trading for Williams? - Dave Ferreira

There's always the possibility with Belichick that he'll buy low on a former first-round pick, especially a former 11th overall selection who played his college ball for Nick Saban. However, you must go back to the 2020-21 seasons to find consistently good tape from Williams, whose significant knee injuries have stunted his development. Due to unfortunate circumstances, I'm not sold that Williams will reach his potential in the NFL. However, if the Patriots miss out on the first OT wave in the draft, sending a day-three pick to Cincinnati for Williams, who has upside, is not a bad idea. He'd be a better bet to start than Riley Reiff.

I'm officially worried. The Patriots are spending valuable cap resources on special teamers, but not veteran kickers makes me worried they will be reaching for kickers in the draft. Are there any free-agent kickers available? - Mark Wright

I'm not picking on the question here. This is more of a message to others in this market trying to make a big deal out of special teams signings: the Patriots aren't spending valuable cap space to acquire special teamers. Stop lying to the fanbase. The Pats allocated roughly 2.5 percent of their cap to Matthew Slater, Joe Cardona, Chris Board, and Cody Davis, the equivalent of one Riley Reiff, a projected backup/spot starter. Pushing this narrative that the Patriots can't add players to their roster because of these special teams signings is inaccurate. None of these signings will prohibit them from making more significant moves, and these same people will tell you the cap is crap anyways. Enough.

As for the kickers, Nick Folk is under contract, so they don't need to force a draft pick on a kicker unless it's someone they love (like Jake Moody?). If the right kicker doesn't fall into your lap, I would ride with Folk for another year rather than signing a free agent.

Do you have your eyes on any draft prospects who could be a potential heir to Devin McCourty at free safety? - Nolan K