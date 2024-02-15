 Skip to main content
Statement from New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have issued the following statement on the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

Feb 14, 2024 at 07:53 PM
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have issued the following statement on the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

"On a day that is meant to bring a city and a community together in triumph and celebration, we are deeply saddened and our hearts break for the victims, their families and the entirety of Chiefs Kingdom following the horrific tragedy and senseless violence that occured at today's victory parade. We will continue to hold the Chiefs, Kansas City and the entire region in our hearts during this time."
- New England Patriots

