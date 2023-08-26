5 Keys from Patriots preseason finale vs. Titans

1. Run Defense Shows Up Early

A week after getting pushed around by the Packers, the Patriots run defense showed up to play in the final preseason game, led by strong early performances by Anfernee Jennings, Calvin Munson and Daniel Ekuale among others. Through the first two drives, the Patriots held the Titans to -1 rushing yards on eight attempts, controlling the line of scrimmage and playing with the kind of intensity that must've been motivated by a week's worth of getting an earful from the defensive coaches about how they played in Green Bay when they allowed 119 rushing yards.

It was mostly backups that brought the thunder against the run, but players like Christian Barmore and Carl Davis who will be part of the defense did see some early action. Sam Roberts was disruptive, finishing with a sack, two tackles-for-loss and three QB hits.

Munson particularly flashed in this game, registering multiple tackles, including one for a loss, before grabbing an interception at the end of the first quarter. A core special teamer, Munson showed some unexpected playmaking ability on defense that could help earn him a roster spot.