Statement from Bill Belichick on Floyd Reese

Aug 21, 2021 at 08:39 PM
Pictured above is Floyd Reese. Reese served as senior football advisor for the New England Patriots from 2009-2012 and was the GM of Houston Oilers / Tennessee Titans from 1994 - 2006.
Photo by David Silverman
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick issued the following statement on the passing of former Patriots executive and Tennessee Titans GM Floyd Reese.

"I am saddened by Floyd's passing and am forever grateful for the impact he made on my professional development. Floyd was one of the most influential people on my NFL career when we were together on the Detroit Lions staff. Floyd was one of the pioneer coaches in strength training at a time when strength coaches did not exist in the NFL. As terrific a coach, football mind and team builder as he became, and as tough a person he was, when I think of Floyd I will remember a great human being and one of the most positive, friendly people I have ever known. Floyd made a significant impact on my career, he was a friend of nearly half a century and he will be missed greatly. My thoughts and prayers are with Sally, the Reese family and the Titans organization." - Bill Belichick

