Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

As Cardona's original rookie contract was approaching its end in 2018, the Patriots gave him a four-year extension, giving the long snapper a comfortable measure of job security here in Foxborough. It also represented just how much Belichick values what Cardona has done for the club.

So did a recent Belichick interaction with reporters. During a press conference just two days before the Jets game in Week 2, Belichick was asked if he'd consider removing the long snapper position altogether and just cross-training a player at another position on the team. Belichick's response went 1,500 words. To put that into context, your average newspaper column runs about 800 words.

"I mean, it's a great question," Belichick ultimately concluded. "There would be so much value in a player that could do a couple of things and save a roster spot, but I would say there are so few of those players available … I'm not saying it's impossible or unheard of, but it's a lot to ask, and that's why you don't see it very much."

With a knowing laugh, Cardona encourages anyone who doubts that long snapping is harder than it looks to pick up a football and give it a try for themselves. Having established himself as one of the league's most reliable players at this position, this two-time Super Bowl winner also clearly understands how fortunate he is to have such a job.

"It's obviously an honor to be on his team playing for Coach [Belichick], especially because … special teams are taken very seriously here. My job is taken seriously. Their taking a chance on a Naval Academy player, the situation was a little unclear whether I'd be able to play or not. For them to draft me – I was the first long snapper drafted in a few years – shows that the position is important, however anonymous or marginalized it is around the league. The Naval Academy really preaches excellence and I think I attribute my success to that mentality.