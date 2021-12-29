Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 28, 2021 at 09:35 PM
Patriots Chairman and CEO has issued the following statement on the passing of John Madden.

"I can't think of a more iconic football personality over the past half century than John Madden. For generations of fans, he was known as a hall of fame football coach, a broadcaster who had a unique way of describing the game and as a namesake for one of the most popular video games ever. For Patriots fans, I think many of us will remember him best for his call of our first Super Bowl championship 20 years ago. His presence will be missed, but he will never be forgotten. My sincerest sympathies to the Madden family and all who are mourning his loss."

- Patriots Chairman & CEO Robert Kraft

