NFL Notes: Look out for Buffalo

Playing to win the game?

Bill Belichick has had a curious pattern of game management in recent seasons when trailing by multiple scores late in games. While it's true that chasing touchdowns in the waning minutes is a difficult way to win, it seems like Belichick at times has been content to not lose by more rather than trying to mount an improbable comeback.

The latest example of that came Sunday in the 27-17 loss to the Chiefs. After rolling the dice to go for it on fourth-and-2 from the Kansas City 16 in the second quarter, and then watching Bailey Zappe hit Hunter Henry for the tying touchdown, Belichick lost his nerve on fourth down going forward.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs took control of the game late in the first half and scored on three straight possessions (17 points) during a span that saw New England possess the ball for a grand total of two plays (one being a meaningless run to close the first half). It was at this point when Belichick seemed pull back on the throttle instead of trying to desperately claw back into the game.

It started on the Chiefs last possession before halftime. The Patriots actually led 10-7 at that juncture but K.C. was threatening with a first down at the Patriots 21 coming out of the two-minute warning. Both teams had all three timeouts but the Patriots chose not to stop the clock after a 2-yard run bled 38 seconds off the clock. The Chiefs then picked up 7 yards on a Rashee Rice catch, setting up third-and-1 at the 12 with the clock still running. Still, no timeout from Belichick to preserve time for a potential Zappe hurry-up drive of his own. Instead, as the teams set up for the third down play, Belichick finally called timeout when he didn't like the defensive alignment, leaving just 50 seconds to go before the half.

Kansas City picked up the first down and eventually scored with :35 left. Clearly the clock was not going to be a factor for the Chiefs as they were well within scoring range with three timeouts. So, why wouldn't Belichick try to steal a possession in what was still a tight game?

After the Mahomes explosion turned it into a laugher at 27-10, Belichick still remained conservative. Early in the fourth quarter Belichick opted to punt on fourth-and-3 from his own 42, then punted again on fourth-and-4 from his 33 on the following possession, this time with just 9:28 left in the game still trailing by 17.

Certainly the offense was ineffective after a touchdown drive on the third series of the game, and injuries impacted the state of the offensive line, but trailing by 17 it's hard to imagine the Patriots had much to lose. Even after a Chiefs turnover set up a Patriots touchdown to make it 27-17, the offense still lacked urgency.

Taking over at the 1 with 4 minutes left following a Chiefs punt, the offense began with a Zappe sneak for 2 yards and followed that with a 4-yard Ezekiel Elliott run. Chasing two scores and needing 99 yards, the Patriots ran it twice and huddled after each play, taking the clock down to 2:44 before a pair of incompletions ended the series.

Belichick admitted the final sequence wasn't handled properly, but the lack of overall urgency was apparent throughout the final quarter. Elliott had comments after the game indicating the lack of tempo in the fourth quarter. Even as the Chiefs ran the ball on first down from the 6, Belichick chose not to call his final timeout and let the clock wind to the two-minute warning. Andy Reid then had Mahomes kneel three times to run it down.