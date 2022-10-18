NFL Notes: Zappe's play may give Belichick a choice

For two weeks, the Patriots protected Bailey Zappe and kept him out of harm's way. They ran the ball predominantly and avoided having to drop him back in obvious passing situations. In the meantime, the defense competed and against Detroit the group pitched a shutout.

Then Zappe traveled to Cleveland for the first road start of his young career. And while the handcuffs weren't completely removed, they were loosened a bit. Zappe threw 34 times (36 counting sacks) and was occasionally allowed to throw on third-and-long and even in some obvious running spots.

The results were a significant offensive improvement over those first two outings. Zappe passed for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns and led the Patriots to 38 points. And unlike those previous two games, the Patriots running attack spent most of the day stuck in neutral as Rhamondre Stevenson was held to 76 yards and New England managed only 98 as a team.

It didn't matter because Zappe was able to consistently find his open receivers and kept the chains moving. He converted on third-and-7 and third-and-9 on the opening drive, the latter coming after a Trent Brown false start penalty created the long-yardage situation. He was able to connect with five different receivers four times each, spreading the wealth effectively while also incorporating the tight ends.

In short, it was a much more impressive offensive showing than what took place a week prior against Detroit when Zappe directed just one touchdown drive. The Browns dared Zappe to throw and focused on containing Stevenson, and the rookie delivered.

In fairness, he still received more than his share of help from the defense. It took just two plays for that group to give Zappe the ball thanks to a Kyle Dugger interception that led to a field goal. It was the first of four Cleveland turnovers, and those miscues led directly to 24 Patriots points.

But there was a different look to the passing game in Cleveland than what we'd witnessed previously. And there appeared to be a change to the mindset as well. That was best illustrated in the third quarter when New England led 17-6. Facing a third-and-1 from the Browns 31, the Patriots came out in a tight formation and appeared poised to run Stevenson, twice if necessary, to move the chains.

Instead, Matt Patricia dialed up the perfect call and had Zappe executed a play-action fake before finding Hunter Henry all alone for a touchdown. It's not a call the coaching staff seemed confident enough to make in Green Bay in overtime just outside of field goal range. A couple weeks later they all but ended the game with the aggressiveness – and Zappe made it pay off.

So, where does that leave Mac Jones?

As we said last week, Jones probably still is the starter when he's healthy. But unlike last week, Zappe's rapid progression allows for a conversation. There's no denying the Patriots are hot, winners of two straight and now at .500 at 3-3, and Zappe has been at the controls during the upswing.

Is it completely off base to suggest the Patriots should ride the hot hand and not disrupt a winning streak? Even if you feel Jones is the far better option, and at this stage that's debateable, what's the harm in making sure his ankle is completely healed and Zappe's solid play isn't just a hot streak?