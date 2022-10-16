6 Keys from Patriots win over Browns

Offense sloppy, defense stoppy

Despite making the game's first takeaway, the Patriots made many mistakes in the first quarter, including five total penalties on the offense, culminating in a Myles Garrett strip-sack of Zappe that handed the ball back to the Browns offense at the Patriots' 38-yard line.

The New England defense would step up though, first getting a stop on 3rd-and-6 a yard short of the line to gain, then getting ready for a Cleveland quick snap on fourth down and stuffing a Brissett quarterback sneak short to give the ball back to the offense. A week after coming through in a variety of special circumstances, the defense again showed a good ability to pick their offense up after a potential game-changing play.

The defense forced a punt on their next possession, setting up New England's best offensive drive of the first half. Zappe would hit four passing plays for more than 10 yards and then Rhamondre Stevenson finished it off with a 31-yard touchdown run on a 3rd-and-10 to put the Pats up 10-3. It was a nine-play, 92-yard scoring drive.

Cleveland was able to grind out a field-goal-scoring drive just before the half that included two third-down conversions. The Patriots bend-don't-break style kicked in though, getting a stop on 3rd-and-1 at their own 29-yard line and maintaining a 10-6 lead at the half.