Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots 38-15 Victory Over the Browns

After asking around in the post-game locker room, Stevenson's touchdown was a called running play in the huddle that was well-timed by the coaches. The Browns had a stunt-blitz called in a passing situation, where safety Grant Delpit added to the rush while others on the line dropped out. The Pats had the perfect play call, with tight end Hunter Henry working across the formation on a split-zone scheme that hit perfectly right at the blitz, and Stevenson did the rest.

Giving credit where credit is due, unofficial play-caller Matt Patricia deserves a hat tip for that one.

2. Patriots Run Defense Shuts Down Browns Top-Ranked Rushing Attack

Entering Sunday's action, the Browns were the top-ranked rush offense by both Football Outsiders' DVOA metric and expected points added per play. Before the game script forced the Browns into passing the ball, the Pats defense held Cleveland to a 31% success rate and -0.52 expected points added per play in the first half, which is elite run defense.

New England stopped the run out of an odd front (3-4) base defense with three safeties and one cornerback on the field rather than a traditional two corners in the secondary. The bigger package, combined with more "Eagle" fronts where the D-Line plays straight up over the offensive line rather than tilted to one side, kept the Browns ball carriers in check. Although he didn't register a sack, defensive leader Matthew Judon made a noticeable impact along with the interior defenders by setting the edge and penetrating the line of scrimmage for a TFL.

After struggling to start the year against the run, the Patriots run defense has righted the ship with the game plan focusing on stopping two top-ranked rushing attacks in consecutive weeks.

3. Patriots QB Bailey Zappe is Starting to Make Things Interesting in New England

As most know, we've consistently vouched for Mac Jones here and believe that the second-year quarterback should retain his job when he returns from injury. Although Zappe's efficiency numbers are off the charts (+0.32 EPA per play), it's still more of a layups offense with the first-year QB operating in the short and intermediate passing (6.4 average target depth) and primarily off of play-action to generate explosive plays (ten play-actions on live charting).