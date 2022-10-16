Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Pregame Show Sun Oct 16 | 10:40 AM - 12:45 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Analysis: Patriots Elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, QB Garrett Gilbert From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Browns

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade CB Jonathan Jones, WR Nelson Agholor to Out For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Browns

Betting Breakdown: Week 6 vs. Browns

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones (Ankle) Officially Questionable For Sunday's Game vs. Browns

Meyers continues to ascend for Patriots offense

Scouting the Browns: How the Patriots Can Slow Down Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb on Sunday

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 6 at Browns

Bill Belichick on Jakobi Meyers 10/14: "It's been a great time of growth for him"

Richard Seymour will receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring at halftime of Bears game on Oct. 24 on Monday Night Football

Patriots Sign RB Kevin Harris to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to the Practice Squad

Belestrator: Previewing the Cleveland Browns Playmakers on Offense

Patriots size up a fast, talented Browns team

What They're Saying: Cleveland Browns

Bailey Zappe 10/12: "Every day I am getting more comfortable"

Press Pass: Game Planning for Cleveland

Inactive Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones, RB Damien Harris Inactive vs. Browns

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will start for the Patriots on Sunday.

Oct 16, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Evan_HeadShot
Evan Lazar

Staff Writer

2022_mac_DS

Cleveland, OH – Despite making the trip to Cleveland and being listed as questionable, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is officially inactive for Sunday's game vs. the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The second-year quarterback will miss his third consecutive game due to a high-ankle sprain that Jones suffered in a 37-26 loss to the Ravens in Week 3. Rookie Bailey Zappe will make his second NFL start.

Along with Jones, the following players are inactive for the Patriots vs. the Browns on Sunday: LB Josh Uche (hamstring), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), WR Nelson Agholor (hamstring), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder), DB Joshuah Bledsoe.

Zappe led the Patriots to an impressive 29-0 victory over the Lions last week but did so in a much different offense than Jones piloted in the first three games of the season.

With the rookie at quarterback, the Pats relied more on under-center play-action attempts and fewer downfield throws. Although it wasn't as explosive in the passing game, the results were good, as the conservative approach led to fewer turnovers and a cleaner offensive performance.

Since the Browns run defense ranks dead-last in Football Outsiders' DVOA metric, New England can use the same formula offensively by featuring its top-ranked rushing attack and incorporating safer play-action throws.

However, the Patriots rushing attack will need to lead the way without one-half of its potent duo, as running back Damien Harris will miss Sunday's game due to a hamstring injury.

Harris, who also made the trip with a questionable status, suffered the injury during last week's win against Detroit. Without the fourth-year running back, Rhamondre Stevenson set a new career-high in rushing yards with 161 yards on 25 attempts.

Earlier this week, the Patriots signed rookie running back Kevin Harris to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. Harris joins fellow 2022 draftee Pierre Strong on the game-day roster to provide depth behind Stevenson. Harris projects as an early-down back who primarily carries the football, while Strong is being developed in a change-of-pace role and passing game contributor.

Although the rookies could spell him some, expect another hefty workload for Stevenson on Sunday.

New England will also go another week without veteran run-stopper Lawrence Guy against Cleveland's elite rushing attack. Guy, who was questionable with a shoulder injury, is inactive for the third-straight game.

Without Guy, the Patriots will likely lean on a three-man defensive line featuring Christian Barmore and Deatrich Wise as defensive ends, with nose tackle Davon Godchaux in the middle.

Lastly, after missing last week's game, tight end Jonnu Smith is active after a one-week absence. We should see plenty of heavy formations featuring six offensive linemen and potentially both Smith and Hunter Henry on the field to attack the Browns weakness in run defense.

The Patriots and Browns will kick off at 1 pm ET on Sunday.

Related Content

news

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Browns

The New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 6 game on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Cleveland Browns.

news

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

The New England Patriots travel to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, October 16 at 1:00 PM ET.

news

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Browns

Experts share their picks for the Patriots Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

news

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

Here are the key things to watch for as the Patriots travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 6 vs. Browns

The New England Patriots (+2.5) will travel to Cleveland this week to try to start their first winning streak of the season.

news

Week 6: Patriots - Browns Injury Report

The New England Patriots (2-3) and the Cleveland Browns (2-3) announce the following player injuries and practice participation.

news

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 6 at Browns

The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team's upcoming game.

news

Inactive Analysis: Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton Set to Make NFL Debut, QB Mac Jones Inactive vs. Lions

Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will make his first career start in the NFL.

news

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots vs Lions

The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions announce the following inactives ahead of their Week 5 game on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

news

How to Watch/Listen: Lions at Patriots

Complete broadcast information for this week's regular season game between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Browns

Inactive Analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones, RB Damien Harris Inactive vs. Browns

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Browns

Game Preview: Patriots at Browns

Expert Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Browns

10 to Watch: Pats look to get even in Cleveland

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mic'd Up At Practice: Patriots Cornerback Coach Mike Pellegrino

Listen to the sounds of practice as Patriots cornerback coach Mike Pellegrino is mic'd up as New England prepares to take on the Cleveland Browns during Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.

Patriots All Access: Browns Preview

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go inside the locker room, as the Patriots celebrate their win over the Detroit Lions. Plus, Bill Belichick breaks down the key fourth down plays that led to the victory. In addition, listen in on defensive back Jonathan Jones mic'd up, we also go one-on one with the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, Matthew Judon. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

The Journey: Deatrich Wise

On this edition of "The Journey", follow along with Deatrich Wise as he goes from a young child to a third generation NFL player, and team captain for the New England Patriots.

Mic'd Up: Jonathan Jones

Watch as Patriots defensive back Jonathan Jones was mic'd up during New England's game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

One-On-One with Matthew Judon

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon, and they talk about the current mindset of the defense and his love of fashion.

Jakobi Meyers 10/14: "I'm excited for the journey"

Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers addresses the media on Friday, October 14, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising