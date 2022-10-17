After Further Review: Breaking Down Bailey Zappe's Performance and More From Patriots Win Over Browns

The Patriots offense with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has lit up two below-average defenses, and that's nothing to sniff at in any regard.

Since Zappe began starting games for the injured Mac Jones, the Patriots offense is fifth in expected points added per play (+0.17). Among 36 quarterbacks with a minimum of 85 drop-backs this season, Zappe is fifth in EPA per play (+0.19) and leads all passers in completion percentage over expectation (aka CPOE: +8.9).

The overall efficiency and mostly turnover-free production by the Patriots offense with Zappe under center is eye-opening. But to have an honest conversation about Zappe playing over a healthy Jones, we need to put his two starts in proper context in a fair and balanced way.

According to Football Outsiders' DVOA metric, Zappe's two starts came against the 30th-ranked Browns defense (down Clowney and Ward) and a Lions defense (without two starting DBs) that ranks dead-last in DVOA. In other words, two of the worst defenses in the NFL this season. According to Pro Football Focus, Zappe has yet to hit a "big-time throw" downfield. He's also averaging just 6.7 air yards per pass attempt, and 31.6% of his drop-backs involve play-action.

Clearly, Zappe can hit open receivers in an NFL game, generate explosive plays off play-action, and function inside the structure of New England's system. The numbers speak for themselves.

The bottom line is this: can Zappe still outperform Mac when the situation around him isn't doing the heavy lifting and receivers aren't consistently getting open?

Can he make things happen on his own? Can he complete throws when better defenses have tighter coverage on New England's receivers? What happens when the play-calling and schemes aren't as successful as teams begin to game-plan him? It won't always be this easy.

With that said, Zappe fever is real. Coming from someone who was as reluctant as anyone to embrace the Zappster, I'm all in. His field vision, ability to take advantage of a defense's mistakes, and processing speed are excellent. Some of this mental stuff is not normal, and his accuracy and velocity downfield are good enough to succeed at this level.

The biggest difference between the Zappe system and the Mac playbook is how often the offense has been under center and how frequently the Patriots have used play-action passes.