5 Surprises from revamped Patriots defense

Playing with a double edge

After the personnel losses of the offseason, a major question was how the Patriots would man the edge of the defense opposite Matthew Judon. The answer was sitting right before our eyes in veteran Deatrich Wise, who is off to the hottest start of his six-year career, already tying a career-high in sacks with five. Wise has been consistently disruptive, using his unique length and high motor to already log 25 tackles, easily on pace to top his career-high of 49. Of all the pieces on defense, Wise has been the biggest revelation.

Opposite Wise has been a rejuvenated Matthew Judon, who has quickly buried memories of the ending to last season with an even better start than he got in 2021. Judon's closing burst and strength have been on display every game, while his edge-setting was impressive against the Browns, who struggled to get Nick Chubb going. With six sacks, Judon is also on track to top his total of 12.5 last season, and once again looks like one of the most dominant all-around edge players in the game. The team's decision to manage Judon's snaps this year should help him keep this pace.

Winning at the line of scrimmage

Some might've been surprised when Davon Godchaux signed an extension with the team this summer, but through six games the veteran defensive lineman has shown why the team wanted to retain him, as he and his defensive linemates have been consistently dominant in recent weeks, culminating with their performance against the Browns' rushing attack on Sunday. Perhaps more surprising has been the play of nose tackle Carl Davis, who stood out recovering a fumble against Cleveland and has been an immoveable force against interior blockers.

"DG gives us good leadership," said Bill Belichick on Monday morning of Godchaux. "Very professional, always prepared, ready to go. Good fundamental player, good techniques, smart player. Recognizes the interior line play, blocking schemes. Uses his hands well, plays with good fundamentals, very strong. He's a good football player. I'm glad we have him."

With Christian Barmore and Lawrence Guy battling injuries, it has shined an even bigger spotlight on Godchaux, Davis and Wise, while Daniel Ekuale and Sam Roberts have pitched in with quality reps.

This is largely the same group that the Patriots battled through the 2021 season with and while their lack of personnel additions was surprising this offseason, the improvement in performance both on an individual and a team basis is a testament to the development of the players and the confidence that the coaches and staff had in them.

Rookies helping remake secondary

When J.C. Jackson signed with the Chargers it left a significant hole in the secondary, especially when it came to takeaways. But thanks to excellent play from Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones, along with growing contributions from Myles Bryant and rookies Jack and Marcus Jones, New England's secondary is still forcing turnovers and making every completion difficult for opposing quarterbacks.