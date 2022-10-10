Breaking down Patriots fourth-down defensive dominance

The Patriots defense pitched their first shutout since 2020 on Sunday against the Lions, and with rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe making the start it came at the perfect time. The outstanding performance featured a number of different clutch situations and plays, nearly all of which the Pats D won, but their most notable stops came on the six fourth downs that they faced. According to Elias Sports Bureau via ESPN's Mike Reiss, it was the first time in 45 years that a defense held an opponent without a conversion on six fourth-down attempts.

Coach Bill Belichick was quick to credit the defense all around following the win.

"Obviously, defensively, top scoring team in the league, top everything in the league, yards, points, red area, you name it," said Belichick of the Lions. "To go out there and keep those guys off the board, whatever it was, five, six, fourth downs, and just a lot of good competitive defensive football. It was great. Really proud of that whole unit, the staff, the players, pass rush coverage, our tackling."

Players shared that the week's preparation as a key factor in the performance, with the defense coming into the game expecting the aggressive Lions to go for it a lot.

"I think the big part of that was understanding if you watch the third downs, we're in the huddle, we're saying, 'This isn't the end. They're going to go for it on fourth down.' They've done that all year," said captain Devin McCourty. "So I think that was a big part of preparation. Everyone was ready to go after getting a third down stop. I'm calling guys back in the huddle."